AUSTRALIA-based professional services engineering company SMEC said it will be working with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to establish the viability of the Central Luzon Link Expressway (CLLEX) Phase II, which will link Cabanatuan City to San Jose City in Nueva Ecija.

“SMEC has been appointed by the Philippines’ [DPWH] to carry out transaction advisory services for the CLLEX Phase II,” the global engineering, management and development consulting company said in a statement.

The current administration has identified CLLEX Phase II as one of its priority public-private partnership projects for implementation.

SMEC said the main objective of its services for CLLEX Phase II is to help the DPWH establish the technical, economic, traffic, environmental, social, and financial viability of the expressway project, including the preparation of preliminary engineering designs and project reports.

“This will include a review of the impact of recent developments (on) road construction activities and recommend the most viable PPP scheme for CLLEX, taking into account the potential for future extensions of the project,” it added.

According to the DPWH, the estimated construction cost for the project is P9.19 billion, while the cost to acquire the right of way is P49.32 million.

“A kick-off meeting was conducted on July 13 together with the representatives from the consultant,” the department said on its website.

The project is a four-lane 35.7-kilometer extension of the existing CLLEX Phase I (Tarlac to Cabanatuan City).

“The project will pass through the municipalities of Talavera and Llanera in Nueva Ecija and will provide a free-flowing alternative route decongesting traffic along the Pan Philippine Highway between said cities of Nueva Ecija and Tarlac Province,” the DPWH said. — Arjay L. Balinbin