JEN MANILA by Shangri-La in Pasay City will be permanently closed starting on Sept. 1 as part of the redevelopment plan for the property.

New Riviera Hotel Development Corp., the owner of the hotel building located on 3001 Roxas Blvd., announced the closure of the 308-room JEN Manila by Shangri-La in a statement on Monday.

“New Riviera Hotel Development Corp. has decided to close JEN Manila by Shangri-La permanently as part of their redevelopment plans for the property. As a result, with effect from Sept. 1, 2022, the 308-room JEN Manila by Shangri-La will cease operations,” it said.

“The hotel will continue to operate, and honor reservations made up to and including Aug. 31, 2022, after which it will cease operations. The property has operated under the Traders Hotel followed by JEN Manila by Shangri-La brand since 1995,” it added.

According to New Riviera, it is making “every effort” to support all affected colleagues through the transition, including the provision of a “fair compensation package” and extension of healthcare insurance coverage until Dec. 31 this year.

“We would like to thank all our guests, partners, colleagues for their unwavering support over the past 27 years, particularly during the challenging pandemic years. We look forward to extending our trademark Asian hospitality to guests at our four other Shangri-La properties in the Philippines,” it said.

Based on the website of the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, Inc., the four other Shangri-La properties in the country are Edsa Shangri-La Manila, Shangri-La The Fort Manila, Shangri-La Boracay Resort and Spa, and Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa.

The Shangri-La Group on Feb. 1 last year temporarily closed its Makati Shangri-La hotel amid the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave