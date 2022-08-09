CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. on Monday said that its planned digital hub and tech city in Pampanga will be the largest in the country.

“To share something very close to my heart, I plan to build the biggest digital hub and tech city in the country in Pampanga,” Converge Chief Executive and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony H. Uy said at the Makati Business Club’s “Leading in Extraordinary Times” forum.

“I want to build an ecosystem of innovation and technology where we can cultivate the ideas of young entrepreneurs and students,” he added.

Mr. Uy and his wife, Converge President Maria Grace Y. Uy, founded the company in 2007 in Pampanga, their home province.

“From a few thousand customers when we started in Pampanga, we now have over 1.8 million customers nationwide,” he said.

Converge is expected to cover 55% of households nationwide by 2023.

“I want to produce technology-minded students and business people that will know the direction of technology and create solutions for the future,” Mr. Uy said, referring to the company’s envisioned projects in Pampanga.

He also urged the business community to play an active role in building the nation.

“Despite the need to still remain profitable during these hard times, I encourage you to look to bigger causes to help.”

“Now is not the time to turn inwards or mind our own business — rather, now more than ever, we should go out of our comfort zones and seek out larger causes that help the common Filipino,” he added.

At the same time, he noted that the government needs private sector support for economic recovery, especially in infrastructure development.

“These are difficult times, I admit, but with cooperation from the business sector and sound economic management from the (new) administration, we can survive this economic downturn.” — Arjay L. Balinbin