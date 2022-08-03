GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. said on Tuesday that it hopes to partner with more property developers to make sure that future housing projects have built-in broadband and dedicated spaces for telecommunications infrastructure.

“Globe currently has 18 property developer partners, with 200 developments covering nearly 100,000 units fitted with built-in broadband through these collaborations,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The telco announced recently that executives from ASEANA Holdings, Inc., Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Robinsons Land Corp., and Victor Consunji Development Corp. “have committed to supporting Globe’s quest for immediate and reliable connectivity in housing developments, from condominiums to villages.”

“What we envision is when a customer steps into a property, he is ready to connect just like electricity and water are readily available,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest L. Cu said.

“And it’s great we’ve gotten this far in terms of our existing partner developers, because like Globe, they are also customer-centric. We are no longer just talking to a blank wall,” he added.

Last week, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said it would support legislation that will set standards for telco integration in residential property design.

“In one of my talks before in the Chamber of Commerce, I pushed for the revision of National Building Code. The building code requires the provision of electricity, water and sewerage, but not telecommunications,” Information and Communications Secretary Ivan John E. Uy told reporters on the sidelines of PLDT, Inc.’s Jupiter Cable System launch on Friday.

Isabela Rep. Faustino A. Dy V has said he would refile the House bill that seeks to require developers to properly provision ICT facilities for telcos.

“Customers are demanding it, so why should we say no? Spending on fibering units, it’s a basic expectation already. We have reached a point that when people find out you don’t have fiber, clients back out,” said John Richard Sotelo, senior vice-president and business unit general manager of RLC Residences.

Mr. Cu said Globe “stands ready to work with developers in embedding connectivity in their projects.”

“We’re here to work with you. We know that this is an area that probably is not within the realm or sphere of competence of your engineering teams, just like we don’t know construction. We‘re here to provide that service. We’re here for you.” — Arjay L. Balinbin