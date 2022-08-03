TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP) has expanded the available variants of its new light commercial vehicle offering, the Lite Ace, in a bid to support local businesses.

The car manufacturer said in a statement late on Monday that it is adding new variants — the Lite Ace FX Utility Van and the Lite Ace Cargo Aluminum Van — to the currently available variants of the light commercial vehicle.

The new variants join the Panel Van and Pickup variants that were unveiled during the Lite Ace’s launch on July 15.

The Lite Ace FX Utility Van variant is priced at P727,000 while the Cargo Aluminum Van is priced at P699,000.

Both variants are available for preorder in all Toyota dealerships across the country since August 1. The official release of the two new variants is projected by September this year.

“The FX Utility Van-variant has up to 12-person seating capacity (including driver), perfect as people transport, while the Cargo Aluminum Van variant best fits agricultural businesses or transportation of dry goods and other materials,” TMP said.

TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Sherwin Chualim said that the company was very encouraged by the public’s warm reception and positive feedback during the release of the Lite Ace’s first two variants.

“One of the key strengths of the All-New Lite Ace line is its versatility and flexibility, and with the availability of the FX Utility Van and Cargo Aluminum variants, we will be able to address the needs of more entrepreneurs and business operators for efficient and economical transport,” Mr. Chualim said.

According to TMP, the Lite Ace FX Utility Van and Cargo Aluminum Van both have Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) airbags, and are powered by a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a 5-speed manual transmission, similar to the two previously launched variants.

“Customers can also avail special MSME financing packages for these two variants through Toyota Financial Services Philippines,” TMP said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave