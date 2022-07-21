NLEX Corp. said on Wednesday that it is investing more in the enhancement of the Subic Freeport Expressway (SFEX) to make it safer for motorists.

“The P105-million worth of improvements, which include pavement surface upgrade, construction of ditch and slope protection, installation of guard rails, and application of hazard paint, intend to make the SFEX and its surrounding slopes safer for motorists,” the company said in an e-mailed statement.

The company aims to make its roads safe for all weather conditions.

“With these enhancements, we expect to further protect motorists from roadside hazards by strengthening the slopes and improving the drainage system and other safety features at the SFEX,” said NLEX Corp. President J. Luigi L. Bautista.

To recall, the company completed in February last year the SFEX capacity expansion.

“A total of 16.4 new lane kilometers, two new bridges, and a new tunnel were constructed as part of the P1.6-billion expansion project,” it said.

It also installed international standard LED lights, raised the elevation of the Maritan Highway-Rizal Highway-Tipo Road junction, and enhanced the area’s drainage system.

“This was constructed despite the pandemic in response to the need to accelerate business activities and facilitate the flow of goods and services between the economic zones in Clark and Subic,” the company said.

The company announced recently that it had allocated P1.2 billion for this year’s capital expenditures to improve customer experience.

NLEX Corp. is part of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., the tollway unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Arjay L. Balinbin