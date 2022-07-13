MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. announced on Tuesday that the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has certified its precast and construction solutions business.

This comes as the company prepares to bid on more big-ticket projects.

Megawide “received ISO 9001:2015 certifications for its precast and construction solutions business,” the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

“Apart from the precast unit, the certification also covers ready-mix concrete, construction equipment and logistics services, and formworks businesses,” it added.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is awarded to companies whose products and services improve customer satisfaction while also meeting all regulatory and statutory requirements.

“With this under our belt, we will be more capable of supporting the company’s ongoing pivot to infrastructure and, at the same time, enable us to serve other industry players in the same space,” said Markus Hennig, Megawide executive vice-president for business units.

The certification is needed to bid on high-level projects, as it shows a company’s commitment to operational standards.

Megawide and its partners from Japan, Tokyu Construction and Tobishima Corp., recently bagged a contract for the construction of the Metro Manila Subway.

At the same time, the company is modernizing Cebu’s 100-year-old Carbon District, including its public market.

The company announced last week that it secured its eighth contract with housing developer PHirst Park Homes, Inc. to build 1,664 housing units using precast materials in General Trias, Cavite. — Arjay L. Balinbin