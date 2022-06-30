Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) on Wednesday announced that it is returning to the office with a hybrid work model setup as the country remains under the most eased lockdown restriction.

“After over two years of remote work, office-based Jollibee Group employees have returned to the workplace this June under a hybrid model, where they are onsite for two days and on remote work for other days of the week,” the firm said in a media release. The setup is part of the group’s back-to-office program that employs a more “human-centric approach to redesigning the new employee work-life experience.”

The company said it would focus on health and wellbeing, enhanced collaboration, and a sense of purpose and social connection as part of its strategy to return to the workplace.

“When the pandemic started, the Jollibee Group prioritized employee health and safety even further. We adopted a remote work setup for office-based employees and strengthened our safety protocols in our stores to help protect our store teams’ well-being. Putting our employees’ health and safety first continues to be our priority,” Chief Human Resources Officer Arsenio M. Sabado said in a statement.

“We’re also nurturing productivity and collaboration to enable our employees to adapt well to the new setup and ensuring that in our offices and in our stores, the spirit of family and fun is alive daily, something that characterizes who we are as a company,” he added.

The company said it is implementing employee welfare programs, including webinars on health and wellness and on management techniques.

Apart from the three-day remote work, the company said it is also launching “Focus Friday” or a no-meeting policy on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to give employees more time for focused work.

Key sites of the group’s offices in the country have also been made compliant with government-issued guidelines on ventilation for workplaces to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The back-to-office program covers teams from Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Burger King, Panda Express, PHO24, support functions, and the Jollibee Group Foundation.

At the stock exchange on Wednesday, JFC shares climbed by 1% or P2 to close at P202.00. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson