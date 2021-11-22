Innovation has long become a buzz word in the ICT space. Every new service or technology may be an improvement, but not necessarily an innovation. Some even confuse innovation with novelty.

What is innovation? Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero has a simple definition: “It’s a different and better way of serving customer needs. It’s a first, not just in a company, but in the entire industry and is commercially successful.”

Innovation is not just being new for newness’ sake. It’s a modern solution that serves a purpose, and in the case of Converge, it’s serving the customers that drives the innovation.

“Putting customers at the front seat of our innovation process and driving our business forward is what makes Converge the fastest growing internet service provider today. We make sure our product and service offerings answer to what Filipinos need, at this time,” COO Romero added.

In the first quarter of 2021, Converge, having seen the volume and pace of consumption of Filipinos of connectivity in 2020, launched a product that gives customers the freedom to choose when they want to have increased speeds.

This innovation doesn’t just adjust the broadband connection to the customers’ productivity hours, it also adjusts to their wallets.

The Converge Time of Day broadband plans offer doubled download speeds at pre-set times of the day. Daytime doubled speeds means an online class, a business meeting, and Youtube browsing can take place in one household, all at the same time. A perfect product, attuned to Filipinos’ pandemic needs.

The Time of Day innovation adjusts to Filipinos’ consuming behavior, whether they be an individual or a business.

The Time of Day plans of Converge are: TOD 2000 (100 Mbps / 200 Mbps) and TOD 3000 ( 300 Mbps / 600 Mbps).

This innovation concept is also applied to another product series of Converge called flexiBiz. These are SME-oriented broadband plans that offer the same, tailored innovation (doubled speeds during the day or same speed 24/7) for businesses, at a price within their reach. Through offering ‘customized’ connectivity, businesses are able to realize cost savings and operational efficiency.

Romero further explains, “We have been improving our service offerings to support the SME segment as we recognized that a lot of them were severely affected by the pandemic. We know that while their budgets had to adjust, their bandwidth requirements increased as they shifted operations online. This is where flexiBiz comes in. We created a product that gives them the bandwidth they need at the time they need it the most. So whether their business operates during the daytime or at night, the SMEs will receive faster speeds at lower costs.”

In tandem with these innovations, Converge also upgraded its standard broadband plans for the second time, giving customers speeds of up to 800mbps at no additional cost.

The upgraded FiberX plans are: FiberX1500, from 35 Mbps now 50 Mbps ; FiberX 2500 from 100 Mbps now 300 Mbps, and FiberX 3500 from 200 Mbps to 800 Mbps.

The Network is the Product

If customers drive product innovation, what exactly is the product? The product is the superior fiber technology that Converge harnesses and which makes up its nationwide domestic network.

Converge’s network is the first in the country to run on 400 Gbps technology, and now upgraded to the industry-leading standard of 800 Gbps, which makes it the only ISP in the country to use this technology. This capacity makes possible high-speed data transfers that are needed for streaming, remote storage, and next-generation technologies

“Converge believes that the network is the product. When the network is the best in class then we will have the best in class products. We design our networks using three strict parameters. One it must have high availability, to have as few failures as possible. Second, it must be low latency and the third is non-blocking meaning there is no congestion on the network,” Romero said, underlining the features of the country’s most modern fiber backbone.

Backed by the best broadband technology and a network design that efficiently connects users around the country, Converge can freely innovate and focus on serving customers better.

With Converge showcasing true innovation at every turn and building an expansive network, the message is clear: as long as Filipinos continue to hunger for high-speed broadband connection, Converge will be there to serve the need however and whenever they need it.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.