Comeback of a powerful voice

TEN years after leaving her Philippine career behind and moving abroad, singer and power belter Sheryn Regis returns to the country of her birth with new music.

Ms. Regis began in the local music industry as a contestant in the singing competition Star in a Million in 2003 where she was a runner-up with her cover of Wendy Moten’s “Come On In Out of the Rain.” After the competition, the singer recorded four studio albums from 2004 to 2008, and performed in concerts in the Philippines and abroad. Ms. Regis was known as the singer behind the theme songs on ABS-CBN TV series such Marina (2004), Krystala (2005), and Kampanerang Kuba (2005).

Then, in 2010, at the peak of her career, she decided to take a break and move to the US.

She was suffering from depression and anxiety brought about by her work when she decided to join her family in Houston, Texas, she explained during a press conference via Zoom on March 25.

But she did not stop singing. She continued performing even as she worked as a part-time teacher for pre-school to middle school students. After surviving thyroid cancer, she resumed performing and hosted a talk show called Chit Chat Houston in 2018.

Through 2013 to 2018, Ms. Regis would often visit the Philippines and perform in concerts and shows. She officially returned to the Philippines with the Back to Love comeback concert at the Music Museum in February 2020.

“Iba kasi ‘yung nagpe-perform dito, at iba pa rin yung nagre-record ka dito (It is a different experience performing and recording here),” Ms. Regis explained.

She will be resuming her local music career under Star Music and has already released a homecoming single, “Tulad ng Dati.” The song is about the experience of “ghosting” or being cut off from a partner without explanation.

“This is my first original song after 10 years that I’ve been away from the Philippines,” said MS. Regis. “Ito ang kantang maraming makaka-relate kasi maraming nakaka-relate sa ghosting at sa sakit ng pagmamahal (Many people will relate to this song since many can relate to ghosting and the pain of love),” Ms. Regis said.

The song features the singer’s signature sound incorporated with an indie-pop style that focuses on storytelling over vocal acrobatics.

Ms. Regis is set to sign a contract with Star Music. Digital concerts and guestings, as well as a new album, are in the pipeline.

“Sa ngayon, babalik kami sa roots ni Sheryn, kung saan siya minahal (For now, we will return to Sheryn’s roots where she was admired),” said songwriter, music producer, and creative director of ABS-CBN Star Music Jonathan Manalo (who happens to have produced Ms Regis’ break-out song “Come On In Out of the Rain”).

With her exposure to different genres like country, rock, R&B, and gospel during her US residency, Ms. Regis has incorporated these into her new sound.

“Ang daming instrumento [na] tumulong sa akin para mabigyan ko ng tiwala ang sarili ko na I can still do it. May boses pa ako. (Many things were instrumental in giving me the self-confidence that I can still do it. I still have a voice),” Ms. Regis said.

