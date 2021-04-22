Make your mark in the fuel industry with the Caltex Advantage

While the pandemic prompted an economic slowdown, a recent report by Platts Analytics forecasts that oil demand in Asia will bounce back in 2021[1]. As the economy continues to reopen, Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of Caltex brand of fuel and lubricants, provides investors with an opportunity to build an edge in the market while being future-ready. With its strong portfolio, expertise, and drive for human progress, investors will surely be on the right track to success.

Strong retail network growth

CPI has been supplying world-class Caltex fuels in the Philippines for more than eight decades, contributing to the development of the energy and petroleum industry. The Department of Energy’s latest oil supply and demand report shows that Chevron remains a dominant player in the industry with its significant fuel market share.

Chevron’s local presence is strengthened by its ever-growing network of Caltex service stations nationwide with nearly 650 stations to date. In the Asia Pacific, Chevron operates a network of over 4,000 Caltex branded stations, a figure that is expected to increase as the company continues to grow its retail sites footprint in the region and beyond.

At the core of its strong brand proposition, CPI takes pride in its quality world-class fuels and petroleum products, such as Caltex with Techron, Caltex Diesel with Techron D, CaltexHavoline engine lubricants and coolants, and Delo diesel engine oils, which are formulated to be reliable and cleaner engine oils to enable a smoother ride for motorists.

Delivering superior stakeholder value

CPI provides construction and building assistance to help its retailers lower their capital outlay and ensure a smooth-running gas station franchise. It also offers training courses tackling business management and fuel planning to equip them with crucial business development skills.

CPI also creates valuable opportunities for Caltex retailers and customers through loyalty programs and promotions with big brands. Programs such as Happyplus, Robinsons Rewards, and MVP Rewards, allow motorists to earn points when fueling up at Caltex stations. Since 2019, Caltex became the only fuel brand to extend reward offerings to utilities, telecoms, and toll roads, besides food and groceries. Motorists can also maximize their savings by enjoying exclusive discounts with their Caltex SavePlus card.

In 2009, CPI forged an alliance with Philippine Seven Corporation to have 7-Eleven convenience stores at Caltex stations, so customers can also shop for essentials during their pit stops.CPI also began to roll out Caltex Havoline autoPro workshops in 2019 to provide high-quality engine oils and vehicle maintenance service accessible to more motorists. CPI also continues to have its tie-up with HSBC Credit cards and Philippine National Bank for rebate programs for their credit cardholders. To ensure safe and streamlined transactions in its fuel stations, CPI also introduced its cashless payment option through its partnership with PayMaya.

Human energy as the core engine

Chevron believes that its wins are a result of its values combined with its people’s expertise founded on strong partnerships. To pay forward, it creates a chain of growth by investing in its people who will upskill its partners, who in turn will provide more opportunities for local communities to prosper.

Retail partners are guaranteed the right guidance to become successful retail site owners and operators with Caltex’s seasoned business consultants and sales managers who are equipped with operational and industry-specific knowledge and skills. They provide holistic support on Caltex’s end-to-end business to retail partners wherever they are located, allowing them to better provide a stable fuel supply even in far-flung communities across the country.

To empower local communities, Chevron also offers livelihood and capacity-building opportunities through its social investment programs such as Volunteer Week, Chevron Energy for Learning, Caltex Fuel Your School, and various disaster relief programs.

“Chevron’s continued growth in the Philippines is an attestation to its earned trust from its people and partners over the years. We are committed to emerge even stronger in 2021 with sustainable programs for our partners that reinforce the compelling Caltex value proposition to our customers. We welcome new partners to this growth journey that enables them to be successful SMEs and important contributors to the much-needed quality and reliable fuel supply chain to the Filipino people,” said CPI Country Chairman and General Manager Billy Liu.

All of Caltex’s feats are built on Chevron’s purpose – to provide the energy that will power progress among its people, partners, and communities. And with the right foundation comes a thriving business.

To partnerwith Caltex, visit www.Caltex.com.ph/investors.

[1]Restarting the engine: Asia, oil, and coronavirus