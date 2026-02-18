By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

XURE, a mobile marketplace for collectors, is seeking to expand the number of sellers and appraisers on its platform, betting on growing demand for a legitimate, tech-driven marketplace tailored to serious collectors.

“For 2026, we are targeting approximately 500 accredited Xstores composed of both local and international sellers,” founder and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Sarmiento said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

“As we expand our auction formats and enhance seller tools such as timed auctions, live auctions, and pre-selling mechanics, we expect continued adoption from independent collectors and established retailers seeking a more trusted, collector-focused platform,” he added.

The company aims to drive growth in its user base and gross merchandise value by expanding collectible categories, strengthening referral and incentive programs and rolling out improved auction formats, Mr. Sarmiento said.

Since launching in 2023, Xure has recorded more than 5,600 registered users. It is among six startups selected for the 13th cohort of the IdeaSpace Startup Accelerator Program, backed by MUP Group.

The platform offers Xstore, which lets users sell collectible items through the mobile app, and Xpert, which supports people building networks in authentication and appraisal services.

Xure aims to address common issues in online collectible trading, including lack of trust in peer-to-peer transactions, counterfeit or misrepresented items and fragmented buying and selling channels.

“Many transactions today still happen in informal chat groups and online communities where there is limited protection and transparency,” Mr. Sarmiento said.

Unlike traditional marketplaces focused mainly on listings and transactions, Xure allows users to record, share and manage their collections within the app for sale or appraisal.

“Instead of being a generic marketplace, Xure integrates community, trust, confidentiality and commerce into a structured digital infrastructure designed specifically for serious collectors,” he said.

Its Xchange feature supports timed auctions, pre-order mechanics and best-offer negotiations to better reflect how collectibles are traded in practice. Buyers can also view authentication or appraisal details directly within the platform.

Collectors can follow one another, build their profiles and discover rare items.

Inspired by practices in the art world, Xure lets users remain anonymous or hide pricing information within their “Virtual Closet,” giving collectors control over how visible their holdings are.

The company is also integrating artificial intelligence-driven price analysis and smart pricing recommendations to help sellers benchmark fair market value based on transaction data and market trends.