LOCAL POINT of sale (PoS) platform KaHero is targeting to double its reach in the next three years, banking on rising demand among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) for digital solutions to improve efficiency and scale operations.

“Our goal is to double our reach in the next two to three years, helping tens of thousands of MSMEs scale through our solutions,” Paulo Raval, head of sales and marketing at KaHero, said in an e-mailed reply to questions.

He said the company is aiming for annual growth of 30% to 40%, supported by a shift in mindset among MSMEs. “The biggest driver is that more MSMEs are now actively looking for digital solutions to make their work easier.”

MSMEs account for 99% of registered businesses in the Philippines, but many still struggle with structural barriers such as limited funding, slow internet connection and uneven access to technology. KaHero said it wants to fill this gap with accessible and customizable digital tools.

The platform allows business owners to manage operations in a single hub. Users can monitor franchise reports, track performance metrics, streamline purchasing and customize their online stores.

Its features include a cloud-based PoS system, inventory and employee management, shift scheduling and analytics.

KaHero serves about 1,000 MSMEs in the Philippines and overseas, spanning industries such as food and beverage, retail and services — including restaurants, cafés, pharmacies and kiosks. Subscription pricing starts at P8,000 yearly, according to its website.

To broaden its reach, KaHero is preparing to roll out a “sachet” pricing model designed for flexibility.

“We plan to let MSMEs pay only for the tools they need, with bundles depending on their size and stage, including access to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features like smart analytics, expense tracking and customer insights,” Mr. Raval said.

Competition in the PoS and MSME tech space remains stiff, with multiple players offering cloud-based solutions. Connectivity issues in far-flung areas also remain a challenge. Still, KaHero sees these risks as opportunities to innovate.

To increase adoption, the company is refining its interface to be simpler and more mobile-friendly, while developing AI-driven tools tailored to industries. Planned upgrades include smarter analytics dashboards, automated expense tracking, AI chat support, and deeper customer insights.

“We’re working on smarter analytics, expense tracking, AI chat support and customer insights to help MSMEs make faster, better decisions,” Mr. Raval said.