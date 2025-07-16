ABOUT 600 Filipino entrepreneurs are set to benefit from an expanded beauty and digital skill training program under a partnership among the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), L’Oréal Philippines and SPARK! Philippines.

The initiative will scale up L’Oréal’s Beauty for A Better Life E-Beauty Advisor (E-BA) program nationwide. The program, launched in 2023, has trained 2,346 people in Quezon City and Makati City, with some graduates securing digital-enabled jobs such as content creation, affiliate marketing and live streaming.

“A target of 600 beneficiaries will get access to training in beauty basics such as skincare, haircare and make-up; digital content creation; TikTok Shop and affiliate platforms; small business literacy; and other mentorship training and skills to thrive in the digital economy,” L’Oréal said in a statement on Tuesday.

L’Oréal Philippines Country Managing Director Yassine Bakkari reaffirmed the company’s broader goals through the partnership. “We are reaffirming our commitment to empowering 10,000 Filipinos by 2030 through beauty education with this new partnership with the DTI,” he said.

“This partnership will propel us to scale Beauty for A Better Life nationwide and upskill Filipinos with beauty education and provide access to livelihood opportunities,” he added.

The partnership aims to support digital entrepreneurship and enhance the competitiveness of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) under the DTI’s programs.

“We at the DTI are dedicated to creating inclusive, competitive and resilient MSMEs. But we cannot do this alone. That is why we are proud to work with SPARK! Philippines and L’Oréal,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said in the statement.

“This program is a testament to the transformative power of digital skills in today’s modern economy,” she added.

SPARK! Philippines Executive Director Mikaela Luisa Carmen R. Teves cited the program’s potential to uplift communities by empowering women entrepreneurs.

“When women earn, the entire community rises. Expanding the Beauty for A Better Life E-BA Program gives them the tools and confidence to thrive in the digital marketplace,” she said.

“By combining public-sector reach, NGO (nongovernment organization) community ties and L’Oréal’s global beauty-tech expertise, the Beauty for A Better Life E-BA Program is a powerful model for inclusive, sustainable livelihood building through beauty and social commerce,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile