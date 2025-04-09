TECH STARTUP Umpisa, Inc. has teamed up with US-based test automation platform Testsigma to help businesses adopt artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software testing in the Philippines.

“With the growing complexity of modern applications, software teams need testing solutions that are not only fast and reliable but also intelligent and adaptable,” Pamela Isabelle Z. Belen, chief executive officer at Umpisa, said in a statement.

Under the deal, Umpisa will integrate Testsigma’s low-code, AI-driven platform, enabling software teams to create automated tests using plain English, Umpisa said.

The codeless test creation and AI-powered maintenance is expected to reduce automation costs by as much as 70%.

The partnership also seeks to address challenges raised by businesses in maintaining speed and accuracy during rapid release cycles.

“This collaboration is about enabling software teams to focus on delivering quality without being held back by traditional testing processes,” Ms. Belen said.

San Francisco-based Testsigma specializes in cloud-based infrastructure for software testing across web, mobile and application programming interface and sales force applications.

This lets teams easily run tests at any time and integrate seamlessly with DevOps workflows.

Testsigma is used by global companies like Cisco, Samsung, Bosch, Oscar Health and Nagra and is backed by investors including MassMutual, Accel, Strive and Bold Cap.

Only 22% of Philippine companies said they are fully ready to capture AI’s potential, citing gaps in infrastructure readiness, data center network performance and cybersecurity, according to Cisco’s 2024 AI Readiness Index.

“By streamlining testing processes, the partnership seeks to help businesses improve efficiency, accuracy and scalability in their software development efforts,” Umpisa said.

Testsigma CEO Rukmangada Kandyala said its partnership with Umpisa is a major step into their global expansion to help firms adopt digital transformation practices.

“The Philippines is a dynamic technology market,” he said in the statement. “Umpisa’s strong local presence and technical expertise make them an ideal partner to bring our generative AI-powered codeless test automation solutions to the region.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz