PHILIPPINE startup BakenPH, which specializes in bacon snacks, plans to expand its network across Asia next year, according to its co-founder.

“We hope that by next year, we can be in three [overseas] markets,” BakenPH co-founder Rachel Carrasco said on the sidelines of an event this month. “Right now, that would be in Dubai, Vietnam and hopefully in Hong Kong.”

She noted that their Dubai and Vietnam expansions are in the works, while they are still crafting a plan for Hong Kong.

Ms. Carrasco co-founded snack and confectionery line BakenPH in 2018, driven by her love for bacon.

She and her friend, co-founder Kelly Parreño, conducted a series of research and design trials, which led them to produce their bestseller, the Real Bacon Crisps.

The startup has since expanded its niche lineup to bacon delicacies such as cookies and bacon jam.

It uses pork from local sources like Tarlac, and also imports from Canada, France and Spain.

“There’s a precise fat meat content ratio that we are looking for, so that is very vital in ensuring that our bacon is crispy,” Ms. Carrasco said.

BakenPH products are available nationwide, and is shipped to other countries like Australia, Malaysia and Singapore.

“We’re really focusing on ensuring that we are growing our off-trade channel,” Ms. Carrasco said, citing their growing presence at retail outlets like groceries where the focus is on convenience and selection.

The company is also looking to enter on-trade channels such as restaurants, hotels and bars, where food and drinks are served and consumed on-site, she added.

“In terms of operations, what we want is to be able to have that full model of what our production supply chain will look like.”

The startup is looking at releasing its new packaging and sizes, as well as new flavors.

It is also looking to incorporate other products like beef and turkey, and experiment with other forms of pork like prosciutto and iberico meat.

Ms. Carrasco cited limits to the country’s regulations for exporting its products.

“In the Philippines, while we are being manufactured here, there are limitations as to where we can go for export, because its pork, so it’s really highly regulated,” she pointed out.

She also hopes for more grants to help Philippine startups, including her, business grow. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz