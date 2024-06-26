SOFTWARE provider Multisys Technologies Corp. won the SME of the Year award at the Solaia: The IT-BPM Awards 2024.

The award is for small- or medium-sized enterprises (SME) within the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) sector with fewer than 1,000 employees for their growth, innovation and impact on the market.

The accolade underscores the role SMEs play in driving the industry and economy forward, according to Jack Madrid, president of the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), which launched the awards on June 3.

The award category highlights SMEs’ contributions to talent development and improving the Philippines’ stature as a leading outsourcing hub, he said in a 20 Viber message.

“Multisys bested all other entries in the above criteria of growth strategy and execution, revenue and job creation, operational efficiency and talent development,” he said.

This is the first time the IBPAP staged both the SME of the Year category and Solaia: The IT-BPM Awards, which highlights initiatives and contributions within the IT-BPM sector.

The other SME of the Year finalists were Diageo Asia Pacific Shared Service Center Ltd., Inc. and Qiagen Manila, Inc.

SMEs can pinpoint areas that require improvements by comparing their performance with industry leaders, including the SME of the Year finalists, Mr. Madrid said.

They need to cultivate relationships in the industry and participate in industry networks to sustain growth, he told BusinessWorld.

“Implementing established approaches, emphasizing continuous education through workshops and training, and integrating innovative technologies are essential,” he added.

Multisys, a 14-year-old company with about 300 full-time employees, “invests heavily” in its talent, President and Chief Executive Officer Victor Y. Tria said in an e-mail.

“We ensure they are on par with international standards and equipped with ever-changing technology,” he said. “We promote a culture of continuous learning and devote significant resources to research and development.”

The company’s growth could also be attributed to the wide network it has built with like-minded partners, he said. “Shared goals lead to better outcomes.”

The Philippine IT-BPM industry expects the industry’s revenue to grow by 7% to $38 billion this year. The sector’s workers are expected to rise to 1.82 million from 1.7 million last year. — Patricia B. Mirasol