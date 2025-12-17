The government will begin a scaled-down rehabilitation of Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) on Dec. 24.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and the Department of Transportation (DoTr) presented the revised plan during a joint press briefing on Wednesday.

DPWH Secretary Vince B. Dizon said the DPWH will focus rehabilitation works on damaged sections of EDSA to minimize disruption to motorists and cut the project timetable to eight months from the previously planned two years.

The MMDA will keep the existing number coding scheme.

The first phase of the rehabilitation will cover the section from Roxas Boulevard to Orense and will start at 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, running until 4 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2026.

During this period, the DPWH will carry out 24/7 reblocking works and asphalt overlay of the EDSA busway lanes for both northbound and southbound directions.

From Jan. 5 to May 31, lane works will continue from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The DPWH will carry out asphalt overlay lane by lane for both northbound and southbound directions from Monday to Friday, while Friday to Sunday will involve asphalt overlay and reblocking of one lane per direction.

Asphalted portions will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. the following day. — Ashley Erika O. Jose