By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

Malacañang on Thursday issued Executive Order (EO) No. 94 establishing the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), as the government probes irregularities in flood control and other public works projects.

The six-page order, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, said the ICI would act as an ad hoc fact-finding body “to investigate and undertake appropriate measures against those involved in irregularities in government infrastructure projects.” It will be composed of a chairman and two members.

The body may initiate probes on its own or act on complaints to “hear, investigate, receive, gather, and evaluate evidence, intelligence reports, and information” against officials, employees, or people linked to anomalies in the planning, financing and implementation of government projects, according to the order.

Its mandate covers flood control and other infrastructure projects undertaken within the past 10 years.

The commission will recommend the filing of criminal, civil or administrative cases before the Office of the President, Office of the Ombudsman, Department of Justice and Civil Service Commission. It may also propose corrective measures or legislative reforms to improve oversight and prevent misuse fund misuse.

The body can hold hearings, issue subpoenas, request financial records and recommend preventive suspensions. It may also endorse evidence for prosecution and collaborate with technical experts in support of its investigations.