Boracay Airport continues operations after typhoon

THE Boracay (Godofredo P. Ramos) Airport in Caticlan continues to operate amid widespread damage in the Visayas region caused by typhoon Ursula, according to San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) infrastructure unit.

In a statement, SMC Infrastructure said the Boracay airport has accommodated additional flights, as the Kalibo airport remains shut after sustaining damage from the typhoon.

“We would like to ask for your understanding and patience for any delays and inconvenience you are experiencing at the Boracay (Godofredo P. Ramos) Airport, at this time,” the company said.

“Because of the continued closure of Kalibo Airport due to damage sustained from typhoon Ursula, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has diverted all Kalibo flights to Boracay Airport.”

From its usual 26 flights daily, the Boracay airport operated 40 outbound flights as of Dec. 26. This included the take-off of eight Airbus planes after sunset, SMC Infrastructure said.

“Also, because of widespread damage affecting Caticlan and many other areas, communication lines are still down and only Smart lines are intermittently available. Bank ATMs also continue to be offline at the moment. There is no electricity, however, the airport is currently running on generators,” the company said.









SMC Infrastructure operates the Boracay Airport in Caticlan.