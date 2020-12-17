BDO, SM to hold first virtual ‘Pamaskong Handog 2020’ in honor of overseas Filipinos

Even amid the new normal, BDO and SM Supermalls are finding ways to continue its annual tradition of paying tribute to overseas Filipinos (OFs) and their families during the Christmas season.

The companies said that this year, the much anticipated “Pamaskong Handog” will be held as a virtual event; online but still full of star-studded guests and performers and exciting activities that Pamaskong Handog has been known for all these years.

This announcement was made today at a media teleconference, which officially launched Pamaskong Handog 2020: Sama-Sama Tayo sa Pasko.

Among those who joined the announcement were BDO Unibank Senior Vice President Genie T. Gloria, BDO Unibank Senior Vice President Jamie Nasol, BDO Network Bank Senior Vice President Karen Cua, and SM Supermalls Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing-South Luzon Ritchie Gonzales.

Advertisement

Ms. Gloria of BDO said this year’s Pamaskong Handog will be streamed through Facebook live on the BDO Kabayan Facebook page and will be simulcast on the BDO Unibank YouTube channel on December 13. The event will feature Piolo Pascual, Christian Antolin, Marcelito Pomoy, Beks Batallion, and Donekla.

“Our overseas Filipinos have been through a lot this year. We hope that by keeping the tradition of Pamaskong Handog alive, even under the rules of safety, we can still give a sense of optimism, that hope that we will get through this and we will all bounce back,” said Gloria.

Apart from the celebrities joining the event, viewers from all over the world will be treated to enjoy virtual games with many prizes.

Also participating as sponsors of the Pamaskong Handog event include World Remit, MoneyGram, Western Union, and Ria Money Transfer.

The event is one of the many initiatives of BDO, which has been actively engaging with OFs and their families, as many of them depend on the Bank for their financial-related transactions.

BDO Remit has become one of the nation’s lifeblood for years and during these trying times. It provides a safe, trusted, and reliable remittance channel for millions of Filipinos. Another service, BDO Cash Agad, provides bank services in remote locations of the archipelago.

Meanwhile, BDO Network Bank, the rural bank subsidiary of BDO, takes care of the underserved and unserved customers, including the remittance beneficiaries who live in far- flung areas.

The number of OFs is estimated to number 12.5 million across more than 150 countries and continents.

As more OFs and their family members are expected to include Christmas shopping as part of their activities, SM Supermalls assured its commitment to serve the public through a safe malling experience for their needs amid the pandemic.

“Everyone was really concerned when the country went on quarantine. And since people still have to go out for their basic needs, SM Supermalls has prioritized customer safety and satisfaction with #SafetyMallingAtSM,” said Gonzales.

“We continue this practice with the utmost care given the increased operation of our malls with the lifting of the lockdowns. We make sure that each and every mall strictly follows safety and sanitation protocols that comply with government regulation to keep our malls as safe spaces,” he added.