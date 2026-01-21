LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) is planning to open 15 branches and branch-lite units nationwide this year as it looks to make financial services available to more Filipinos.

“By expanding our touchpoints, LANDBANK continues to ensure that financial services remain accessible, inclusive, and responsive to the evolving needs of our clients — especially in the countryside. These new facilities reflect our sustained commitment to empower local economies and support national development,” LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank ended 2025 with 615 branches and branch-lite units, as well as 3,268 automated teller machines (ATMs), 3,882 ATMs in partner 7-Eleven convenient stores, and 236 cash deposit machines.

It also has 1,001 LANDBANKasama Partners, which include client cooperatives, associations, rural banks, local government units, and small enterprises tapped by the state-run lender to provide basic banking services like cash withdrawals, deposit, fund transfers, bills payment, and balance inquiry.

In December, LANDBANK opened a new corporate center in Isabela and five branches and branch-lites to expand its footprint across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The bank’s corporate centers serve as a one-stop shop for clients.

Meanwhile, its new branches and branch-lite units are equipped to deliver a “phygital” or physical and digital user experience in line with LANDBANK’s digitalization intiaitvies.

“Through its expanding network, LANDBANK continues to support government programs, including social protection disbursements, salary loans for employees, and credit assistance for priority sectors, contributing to inclusive growth and countryside development,” the state-run bank said.

LANDBANK’s net income climbed by 41.79% year on year to P35.64 billion in the first nine months of 2025. — A.M.C. Sy