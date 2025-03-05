AXA PHILIPPINES Life and General Insurance Corp. has launched a life insurance product with guaranteed payouts yearly.

AXA Secure Future provides life insurance coverage as well as yearly payouts of 8% of the basic sum insured beginning on the eighth to the 20th year at a seven-year pay plan period, independent of market conditions, the company said in a statement. It will disburse the yearly payouts every policy anniversary.

“At AXA, we believe in empowering individuals to take charge of their financial journeys, no matter their life stage. With AXA Secure Future, which offers guaranteed yearly payouts and a lump sum benefit, we’re giving our customers the confidence to plan and live life on their terms — because we believe that when you know you can, you will,” AXA Philippines Chief Marketing Officer Fernando V. Villar said.

The policy also includes non-guaranteed cash dividends depending on the company’s financial performance, which may be earned also starting from the eighth to the 20th year.

“Whether you need to supplement savings, additional funds for your expenses, or fund a dream project, this feature ensures continuous cash flow,” AXA Philippines said.

Upon the policy’s maturity, holders will receive 100% of their plan’s basic sum insured.

The insured will also have the option to advance 50% of the death benefit to use for treatment in case of a terminal illness diagnosis.

AXA Philippines booked a premium income of P26.55 billion in 2024, based on data from the Insurance Commission. Its life unit’s net income stood at P2.47 billion last year. — Aaron Michael C. Sy