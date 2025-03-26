BANK of the Philippine Islands’ (BPI) e-wallet platform VYBE has expanded its partnership with Electronic Commerce Payments, Inc. (ECPay) to allow users to top-up their wallets at more locations.

“Our expanded partnership with ECPay is a significant step in making VYBE more accessible to Filipinos nationwide. We are excited to offer users an easy and convenient way to top up their e-wallets and engage with the digital financial ecosystem, helping to drive financial inclusion in the Philippines,” BPI Digital Partnerships and Ecosystems Head Eric Faustino said in a statement on Tuesday

Under the expanded partnership, VYBE users can top up their e-wallets via ECPay’s 1,300 kiosks nationwide with zero convenience fees.

Cash-ins will soon be available at over 4,000 of ECPay’s partner stores, including supermarkets, pawnshops, gasoline stations, and sari-sari stores, BPI added.

“By partnering with ECPay, VYBE can further its mission of offering a free and secure financial tool to a broader audience. The expanded partnership makes it easier for more people to cash in to their VYBE wallets, even without a BPI account,” the bank said.

“With ECPay’s wide network of over 4,000 partner outlets, VYBE can reach more users in both cities and provinces, helping them join the digital economy. This development also helps bridge the gap for those who lack access to traditional banking.”

BPI’s net profit rose by 20% year on year to a record P62 billion last year.

Its shares went up by 20 centavos or 0.15% to close at P132.20 each on Tuesday. — AMCS