EAST WEST Banking Corp. (EastWest Bank) saw its credit card billings hit P116.6 billion last year as its cardholders reached 1.5 million.

“With over 1.5 million cardholders and P116.6 billion in billings as of end-2024, the Gotianun family-owned bank is poised to enhance its digital platform and product offerings to strengthen its position as the trusted financial partner for its customers,” the listed bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank expects its credit card billings to increase by double digits this year as it plans to launch new features and promos catering to the mass, affluent, and high-end markets, including in provinces outside the National Capital Region.

“We value our customers so we aim to provide a robust and seamless experience to meet their evolving needs. By making our products more accessible and personalized, we empower Filipinos to better manage their financial journeys,” EastWest Bank Senior Vice-President and Credit Cards Business Head Aylwin Herminia P. Tamayo said.

It will soon allow credit card applications via its EasyWay digital platform and mobile app, it said.

The bank will also enhance its installment, insta-cash, balance transfer, and balance conversion services to help customers better manage their finances.

EastWest Bank is also looking to offer more travel-related promos through its partnership with Singapore Airlines, as well as dining promos at its partner merchants.

“These initiatives reaffirm our dedication to delivering accessible and personalized financial solutions. EastWest is here to support Filipinos in their journey toward financial empowerment, offering innovative tools and rewarding experiences,” Ms. Tamayo said.

EastWest Bank’s attributable net income jumped by 49.1% to P2.32 billion in the third quarter of 2024, bringing its nine-month profit to P5.81 billion, up by 19.57% year on year. — AMCS