I have this long-standing invitation from Gay Santos, regional director of Water Org. for Southeast Asia, to visit her farm. An opportunity came last month when she invited me to the World Toilet Day (WTD) celebration and the groundbreaking ceremony for a blended finance partnership in Alitagtag, Batangas. What is World Toilet Day? WTD, an official United Nations Observance Day. is celebrated on Nov. 19 each year, inspiring action to tackle the global sanitation crises. The 2024 theme is “Sanitation for Peace.”

It was a significant day as it marked the beginning of a transformative journey for the Alitagtag community led by Mayor Ediberto Pongos, Vice Mayor Manuel Abrigo, Richard Ian Bautista and Tameses Garaan, among others, in partnership with Water.Org, Lifebank Foundation, and donor Cargill, to achieve 100% access to improved toilets. Actually, says Gay, “it is about more than just toilets but about dignity, safety, and opportunity.”

We all know how important water is. We can live without food for three weeks but can last no more than three days without water. In 2022, only 57% of global population or 4.6 billion people use a safety-managed sanitation service, while 43% or 3.5 billion people don’t. Of this number, over 1.5 billion people don’t have toilets, and some 419 million really have nothing and “just do it anywhere” resulting in poor sanitation. This is linked to the transmission of many diseases, (e.g., typhoid, intestinal worm infections, diarrhea, etc) and even affects stunting and the spread of antimicrobial resistance.

Secretary of Health Teodoro Herbosa, represented by Assistant Secretary Atty. Paolo Teston, said that over 12.4 million Filipinos still depend on unsafe water sources, while many lack access to basic sanitation facilities. Alarmingly, open defecation remains a widespread practice in many communities. There are many challenges, he said, but in 2022, the Philippines achieved a 69% increase in households with basic sanitation facilities, with 83.6% of families now having access to these services. However, only 32.3% of barangays have achieved Zero Open Defecation certification, which amplifies the need for sustained and innovative action. In 2023, the Philippines recorded almost 7,000 food and waterborne diseases, resulting in more than 40 deaths. Thus, he said the Department of Health places high priority on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) strategies such as:

a) updating standards for ensuring water quality — improving drinking water programs and promoting zero open defecation;

b) strengthening monitoring and response to respond quickly to waterborne disease outbreaks; and

c) increasing public awareness by conducting campaigns about sustainable water and sanitation practices.

Gay said something as simple as having a toilet can change lives as it can prevent diseases, protect women and girls, and give families the peace of mind that comes with having safe and proper sanitation. The program also spotlights a critical issue: gender equality in sanitation. Women and girls suffer the most when toilets are inaccessible and unsafe, facing daily risks to their health, privacy and safety. This is unacceptable. Gay stressed that “by ensuring access to proper sanitation, we are not just addressing a basic need, but creating a safe, fair world for women and girls to live, learn and thrive.”

Water Org., founded by Gary White and Matt Damon (yes, the actor!), is an international nonprofit organization committed to help and ensure that people have access to safe water and sanitation. This is done by partnering with local governments, national agencies, financial institutions, and communities, among others, and it has been creating impact in 11 countries across the globe.

Congratulations to Water Org. led by Gay and her team Rachel Pestano, Anne Talosig, Arvin Longcop, Josie Mendoza, Edgar Morbos, and Myrna Peñas, among others, for spearheading this initiative with the the LGU of Alitagtag to make water access affordable and sustainable for families in need.

It was a day well spent to keep all of us safe and free from the spread of diseases. Hopefully, we can replicate this all over the Philippines.

P.S. I do hope we can efficiently collect rainwater during rainy days that just goes to waste and be able to store and utilize so we have enough during the dry season.

The views expressed herein are her own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of her office as well as FINEX.

Flor G. Tarriela was former PNB chairman and now serves as board advisor. She is Citibank’s first Filipina vice-president and a former undersecretary of Finance. She is director of Nickel Asia Corp., LTG, Inc. and FINEX. An environmentalist, she founded Flor’s Garden in Antipolo.