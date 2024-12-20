THE BANKERS Association of the Philippines (BAP) has announced the two administrators of its Treasury Certification Program (TCP) for the coming year.

The BAP renewed its partnership with the Ateneo Graduate School of Business Center for Continuing Education through the Ateneo-BAP Institute of Banking (ABIB) for the TCP, it said in a statement on Thursday.

It also inked a new partnership with the Asian Institute of Management (AIM)-School of Executive Education and Lifelong Learning (SEELL).

“The BAP initiative to enhance and revamp the TCP aims to upskill and reskill bankers and develop a new generation of highly analytical, technical, and ethical financial market professionals,” BAP Open Market Committee (OMC) Chairman Paul Raymond A. Favila said.

“The objective of the program redesign is to elevate the TCP to global best practices and international standards while ensuring the quality, professionalism, and integrity of treasury professionals in the interbank market,” he added.

Starting next year, bank treasury personnel may obtain their BAP Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) licenses from ABIB or AIM-SEELL.

Both institutions will be offering a refreshed and updated version of the BAP TCP.

“Successful passers of the BAP TCP are accorded with a CTP certification by the BAP,” it said.

“A special team of banking industry experts worked closely with the BAP OMC to update the TCP curriculum that will enhance the baseline knowledge and developmental needs of financial markets and bank treasury professionals,” BAP OMC TCP and Treasury Education Subcommittee Chairman Felipe Martin F. Timbol said.

The CTP is a license that authorizes a dealer to trade with their counterpart traders in the interbank market. It is a BAP-registered trademark with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines. — A.M.C. Sy