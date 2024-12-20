PNB Holdings Corp. (PHC), the real estate subsidiary of Philippine National Bank (PNB), has launched the second phase of its cloud adoption program in partnership with delaware Philippines to help streamline its operations.

“By adopting GROW with SAP, we’re embracing a system designed to address our unique real estate challenges while ensuring accuracy and operational efficiency. With delaware’s expertise, we are confident that this initiative will bring lasting value to our business and stakeholders,” PHC Chief Operation Officer Joselito R. Consunji said in a statement on Thursday.

PHC’s backend and frontend systems will adopt cloud solutions as part of the second phase of the program to improve operational efficiency.

Phase one involved the automation and standardization of PHC’s processes related to financials, procurement, property maintenance, and project systems.

The second phase titled Project Cosmos began this month, with the first track to start in January 2025 and the second track to follow in April.

“Our partnership with delaware underscores our shared goal of achieving operational excellence. GROW with SAP equips us with the tools to simplify processes, improve decision-making, and achieve sustainable growth,” PHC Chief Financial Officer Maryknoll B. Zamora said.

“This collaboration highlights our dedication to helping businesses like PHC navigate their digital transformation journey efficiently. We’re proud to support PHC as they adopt GROW with SAP to optimize their operations and prepare for future challenges,” delaware Philippines Partner and Managing Director Rosette Carrao added.

PHC is expected to have more accurate data, enhanced workflows, and improved decision-making as a result of the program.

“As the preferred SAP implementation partner, delaware is committed to ensuring PHC’s success. We’re excited to see how this technology will empower PHC to meet its strategic objectives and remain competitive in the real estate market,” delaware Philippines Senior Vice President for Customer Success Simone Pigason said.

PNB’s net income grew by 25.79% year on year to P4.74 billion in the third quarter amid higher revenues. This brought its nine-month net profit to P14.95 billion, up by 10.59% from the same period a year ago.

Its shares went up by 20 centavos or 0.77% to end at P26.20 each on Thursday. — A.M.C. Sy