EASTWEST Bank Corp. has partnered with GCash to integrate the bank’s financial products on the e-wallet platform.

“EastWest is proud to partner with GCash to bring accessible and user-friendly financial solutions to a broader segment of the Filipino population. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing an ‘EasyWay to Bank,’ ensuring that our customers have seamless, reliable access to essential resources backed by our expertise and service dedication, whether through innovation or face-to-face support,” EastWest Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jerry G. Ngo said in a statement on Monday.

The partnership aims to make financial resources more accessible to underserved communities.

EastWest Bank will be integrated into the GCash Loans Marketplace, where it will offer financial products, exclusive rates, and a streamlined application process.

“Through this collaboration, more Filipinos can now access EastWest’s tailored products directly on the GCash app. This is in line with our shared mission to further promote financial inclusion in the Philippines,” Fuse Lending, Inc. President and CEO Antonio Santos “Tony” Isidro said.

Fuse Lending is the lending arm of GCash.

EastWest Bank’s attributable net income jumped by 49.1% year on year to P2.32 billion in the third quarter. This brought its nine-month net income to P5.81 billion, up by 19.57% from the previous year.

Its shares went up by 20 centavos or 2.02% to close at P10.10 apiece on Monday. — A.M.C. Sy