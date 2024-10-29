CREDIT BUREAU CIBI Information, Inc. has appointed Pia L. Arellano as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), it announced on Monday.

“CIBI Information, Inc., the country’s first and only local credit bureau, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pia Arellano as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. A seasoned and highly accomplished leader who has delivered profit and growth for companies in highly competitive and evolving industries, Pia is set to lead CIBI into an exciting new chapter of expansion and innovation,” it said in a statement.

“Her arrival marks a significant moment for CIBI, as the company strengthens its position as a leader in credit solutions, identity verification, and fraud prevention… Pia is a results-driven CEO with an entrepreneurial mindset. Her leadership values are anchored on passion coupled with compassion, integrity and excellence,” CIBI added.

Ms. Arellano has almost 30 years of experience across several industries, including banking and financial services, payments, remittance, and telecommunications, CIBI said.

She was previously president and CEO of TransUnion Philippines. She also served as head of sales and senior director for the Philippines and Guam at Visa, among other leadership roles.

Ms. Arellano graduated cum laude with a BS Economics degree from the University of the Philippines.

“I am deeply honored to be leading CIBI — a company with a long and rich history as the country’s first credit bureau, deeply rooted in supporting our country’s financial infrastructure. We remain staunchly committed to being a key driver of nation-building and I look forward to collaborating with our customers, stakeholders and partners in achieving this vision,” she was quoted as saying.

“We are delighted to have Pia lead CIBI at this exciting stage. Her strong business acumen and deep relationships across key industries will be crucial in driving our strategic vision. We look forward to achieving new heights under Pia’s leadership, solidifying CIBI’s role as a catalyst for financial inclusion and economic growth,” CIBI Chairman Francis Estrada said.

Brahmal Vasudevan, founder and CEO of private equity firm Creador, a key stakeholder of CIBI, said Ms. Arellano’s expertise in the credit bureau and financial services sector makes her “the ideal leader to drive and accelerate CIBI’s transformative growth journey.”

“As shareholders, we are excited about the new opportunities ahead for CIBI to bring cutting-edge credit risk analytics and identity solutions to financial institutions, businesses and consumers in the Philippines. We are confident that under Pia’s leadership, CIBI will play an even more pivotal role in shaping the financial landscape and driving inclusive economic progress for the country,” Mr. Vasudevan said. — B.M.D. Cruz