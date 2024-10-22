AND SOLUTIONS Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of financial technology company AND Global, has partnered with Microsoft Corp. and its cloud solutions provider Crayon to become an independent software vendor (ISV) and roll out products that will help drive financial inclusion to businesses in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, including the Philippines.

The multi-year partnership aims to empower APAC enterprises by giving them easier access to AND Solutions’ products, which will allow it to scale its operations in the region, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The integration supported by Crayon, a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Provider, will see the global fintech use Microsoft Azure to scale its operations and publish its intelligent document processing platform, mindox, on Microsoft’s Commercial Marketplace. Powered by AND Solutions, mindox enables organizations to embrace advanced intelligent document processing, transforming how they manage and extract insights from reports, texts, forms, and financial documents,” it said.

“With the platform set to become available on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, business clients will benefit from its scalability and enterprise-readiness for several sectors such as finance, banking, and property management. By using Microsoft’s account management and support, AND Solutions will engage with larger enterprise clients, expanding its base in the APAC region,” it added.

Artificial intelligence-powered document processing solution mindox, which was launched in the Philippines in February, allows businesses to manage their files like reports, texts, forms, and financial documents and process and extract data for analysis.

AND Solutions said it aims to help businesses in the Philippines improve their efficiency and drive financial inclusion by transitioning operations to Azure and targeting enterprise clients in several industries.

“We are excited to introduce our intelligent document processing and other fintech solutions such as credit scoring, lending systems, and more across Southeast Asia, backed by the strength of Microsoft Azure. mindox has enormous potential to streamline operations and enhance access to financial services for local enterprises. This collaboration with Microsoft brings us one step closer to driving financial inclusion across the region, while setting new industry standards through innovative, cloud-based solutions,” mindox Business Owner Baasandorj Davaasuren said.

“AND Solutions has demonstrated innovation, and we are pleased to welcome them as an ISV partner. With a powerful toolkit and infrastructure such as Microsoft Azure, we are confident that AND Solutions will successfully scale throughout Southeast Asia and offer business clients innovative and first-class solutions to streamline their operations. Together, we will drive digital transformation for enterprises across the APAC region,” Microsoft Global Partner Solutions Regional Manager for Asia Heather Gordon said. — A.M.C. Sy