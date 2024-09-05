THE METROBANK Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) and GT Foundation, Inc. on Wednesday awarded over P45 million in development pledges and grants to 30 partners as part of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co.’s 62nd anniversary celebration.

“Under the theme “Engaging Partnerships, Empowering Communities,” the George S.K. Ty Grants Turnover Ceremony underscores the collective commitment of development organizations to empower communities in addressing key societal challenges. This year’s ceremony celebrates collaborative efforts in areas such as health promotion, access to quality education, livelihood development, and disaster preparedness,” MBFI said in a statement on Wednesday.

MBFI was founded by Mr. Ty 16 years after he founded Metrobank.

“For 45 years, we have instilled the essence of a heart that serves by highlighting our commitment to the nation’s well-being beyond just economic growth. We recognize that in empowering an entire nation, we must engage in partnerships to nurture communities, support societal progress, and deepen the contribution we can make to the greater good,” MBFI President Aniceto M. Sobrepeña was quoted as saying.

In the area of health, the two foundations partnered with various organizations on programs related to nutrition, water source rehabilitation, vegetable exchange in rural areas, supporting in-patient services and in-house surgical procedures for indigent patients, and providing free eye checkups and prescription glasses to public elementary students, among others.

In the education sector, the two foundations will provide financial assistance and career opportunities for students, enhance technical-vocational education, support educational access for underprivileged students, and boost early childhood education in indigenous communities, among others.

They also aim to provide livelihood training and enterprise development to women and youth in a Mangyan indigenous community through one partnership. For disaster preparedness, MBFI will support a project that provides customized boat trailers and establishes a team to assist fisherfolk in safely transporting boats to secure areas ahead of typhoons.

MBFI’s other partnerships focus on reforestation and livelihood opportunities for indigenous communities and socio-civic initiatives for improved medical care, enhanced mental health services and academic excellence. — AMCS