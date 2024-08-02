The recent forum, “Shaping the Future of App Growth in 2024 and Beyond,” organized by Adjust and Hungry Workhorse gathered industry leaders and professionals to explore app growth and marketing innovations. The forum aimed to navigate the dynamic landscape of mobile applications, especially within the fintech sector in the Philippines.

Manish Wali, Head of Inside Sales APAC at Adjust, kicked off the proceedings with “App Trends & Insights.” He emphasized the critical role of data analytics, user experience optimization, and technological advancements in driving app success. Wali highlighted the necessity for app developers and marketers to adapt to the evolving digital landscape.

Lito Villanueva, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer at RCBC, followed with a deep dive into the “Philippines Fintech Landscape & App Growth.” He outlined the challenges and opportunities in the vibrant fintech market and discussed strategies for innovation and inclusion. Villanueva’s insights were particularly valuable for developers looking to thrive in the Philippine market.

The event continued with a panel discussion titled “Fintech Gold Rush: How to Strike User Acquisition Gold in the Philippines,” moderated by Rey Lugtu, CEO of Hungry Workhorse. The panel featured Geli Angeles of GoTyme Bank, Sheila Paul of Home Credit, Lawrence Ferrer of Bayad, and Kristian Melquiades of Insular Life. They discussed the competitive landscape of fintech apps, sharing insights on performance marketing and successful user acquisition strategies. The panelists emphasized the importance of differentiation and the use of effective channels beyond app store optimization (ASO).

They also delved into optimizing the user acquisition funnel, discussing tactics like influencer marketing and strategic partnerships. The challenge of ensuring marketing efforts deliver incremental impact without cannibalizing organic users was also addressed. Leveraging data and analytics for smarter user acquisition was another crucial topic. The panelists underscored the significance of utilizing user data and analytics to gain insights into campaign performance while maintaining user privacy. They highlighted key metrics beyond installs to measure the success of user acquisition campaigns and user engagement.

Building brand trust and user loyalty emerged as a vital theme. The panelists shared strategies for cultivating user loyalty and encouraging long-term engagement, stressing the importance of credibility in the fintech sector. They also discussed emerging trends and technologies that fintech and BFSI apps should consider staying ahead in user acquisition strategies.

Kapil Bonde, Head of Market Insights at Adjust, presented “Beyond Basics – Mastering App Marketing Analytics.” Bonde explored advanced measurement techniques to avoid common attribution pitfalls. He emphasized understanding incrementality and the impact of assisting touchpoints to enhance measurement accuracy and optimize marketing strategies.

The final panel discussion, “From Metrics to Momentum: Building a Winning Measurement Stack for Philippines Apps,” featured Erville Magtubo of Meralco, Matteo Gancayco of Pick Up Coffee, and Pavan Powar of Sarisuki. Moderated by Tanya Kongsawat, Senior Sales Manager at Adjust, the panel addressed identifying the right set of metrics from analytics platforms. Gancayco explained how his team focuses on metrics that impact user behavior and app performance. Key performance indicators (KPIs) such as user retention rates, average revenue per user (ARPU), and lifetime value (LTV) were highlighted as crucial for driving growth and engagement.

Magtubo discussed the adoption trends of the Meralco app and the shift from traditional payment methods to online payments. He emphasized the importance of martech tools like attribution and engagement platforms to track vital metrics and balance new user acquisition with re-engagement strategies. Powar discussed KPIs prioritized by Sarisuki to measure success, methods to filter out noise from data, and the challenge of balancing user acquisition costs with re-engagement efforts.

Interactive questions from the moderator elicited further insights. Panelists discussed upcoming trends and technologies shaping the future of mobile app growth, such as AI-driven personalization and enhanced data analytics tools. They offered advice to smaller startups, emphasizing focusing on core KPIs and avoiding pitfalls like over-reliance on vanity metrics.

As the forum drew to a close, attendees were invited to a networking dinner and drinks session. This provided an invaluable opportunity for participants to exchange ideas and enrich their industry knowledge. The organizers, Adjust and Hungry Workhorse, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all attendees. Adjust is a leading mobile measurement partner (MMP) with global headquarters at Belin, Germany, that acts as a third-party provider to attribute, collect, and organize app data to deliver a unified overview of a brand’s campaign performance.

“Shaping the Future of App Growth in 2024 and Beyond” was a resounding success, offering a wealth of knowledge and strategic insights. The forum underscored the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in the fast-paced world of app development and marketing. With a focus on innovation, data analytics, and user-centric strategies, the future of app growth in the Philippines looks promising and full of potential.

The views and opinions expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FINEX.

Reynaldo C. Lugtu, Jr. is the founder and CEO of Hungry Workhorse, a digital, culture, and customer experience transformation consulting firm. He is a fellow at the US-based Institute for Digital Transformation. He is the chair of the Digital Transformation IT Governance Committee of FINEX Academy. He teaches strategic management and digital transformation in the MBA Program of De La Salle University.

rey.lugtu@hungryworkhorse.com