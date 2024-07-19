Tulay Sa Pag-unlad, Inc. (TSPI), a Christian microfinance NGO, held a planning session cum retreat at EDSA Shangri-La on June 28-30. Attendees were the board members and their spouses led by Chairman Lamberto Meer, Chairman Emeritus David Bussau, Vice Chair Abraham Pascual, Treasurer Ric Lazatin, Corporate Secretary Cornelio Gizon, Directors Luz Planas, Anna Sobrepeña, Lito Fider, Toto Ma lvar, Carlos Cervantes, Jun Cruz, Ricky Dagelet, and me. Management present were Executive Director Alice Cordero, Sherry Lou Salazar, Lorna Asuncion, Rexchell Querido, Robert Sia, and Leah Garcia

The primary goal of the meetup was to clarify the vision and the “reason for being” of TSPI, what new directions to take, as well as discernment by the board and management about how they can contribute more to the mission. Facilitators were Fr. Edwin Mercado, former chairman of Evangelion Foundation, and Fr. Rico Ayo, Dean of the San Carlos Seminary. It was ably moderated by Director Jun with his wit and humor.

The “Open Space” methodology was used in the sessions, a technique of running meetings where the participants create and manage the agenda themselves. This is ideal so participants can own the issues and come up with solutions. Participants were divided into small groups and worked on the tasks of “Seven Milestones and Significant Moments” of their lives. Personal conversation, small group sharing, and plenary discernment narrative followed. In the personal conversation session, everyone wrote seven of their own milestone or significant events, joyful or sad, in the past five years. What followed was a period of silence to allow participants to listen to their inner voice and pray and reflect on these events. Why did they make you sad of happy then? What do they make you feel now? What did you learn from those experiences and about yourself? Was God revealing anything to you? Then, in the small group sessions, experiences and self-revelations were shared. Learnings were discussed and summarized. The exercise was culminated by the plenary discernment narrative, which was presented to the whole group.

Participants’ milestone events, when summarized, had many similarities: loss of loved ones, ends to careers, the disruptive impact of COVID-19, business ups and downs, as well as the joys of graduation, recognitions received, wedding celebrations and grandchildren. The significance of these events translated to deeper appreciation of the importance of family and extended families. Also, despite the trials and even because of them, it was clear: God is good, and He is in control.

From there came discernment and a deeper understanding of the issues of the world. To shift from the personal to the corporate picture, some major world issues were provided as a guide: poverty, social justice, the family, stewardship of environment, climate change, and protection of the underprivileged, among others. The group had quiet time again for reflection and prayers about these issues. The same open space methodology was used until we came up with our own solutions as small groups and then as a whole group. To be relevant and true to the mission and vision of the organization, there is a need to transform, reengineer, reinvent, be resilient and understand the latest developments in the world. One must distinguish between matters of high importance and those that are less relevant. There is a need to direct the limited resources of the organization to actions. TSPI, as a Christian organization, will remain holistic in the delivery of its programs and services, focused on building better communities with more relevant programs of strengthening family core values. The organization must “change or die” with a new business model that is adaptable and relevant to the changing environment.

At the concluding board meeting on the third day of the planning session, David Bussau asked a loaded question: Can the board see what is at the turn of the corner? Of course, we don’t know. We will only know if we are guided by someone who is already there or by someone up above who can see what is at the turn of the corner. However, turning the corner can also mean “to correct your past actions or get past the most difficult period and begin to improve,” making it a hopeful phrase.

It was a wonderful weekend as these sessions always strengthen the bonding among the board members and with management, David left us with food for thought, and many of us want to do more to serve others.

The views and opinions expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FINEX.

Flor G. Tarriela was former PNB chairman and now serves as board advisor. A former undersecretary of Finance, she is lead independent director of Nickel Asia Corp., director of LTG Inc., FINEX and Philippine Bible Society. She founded Flor’s Garden, an events destination in Antipolo.