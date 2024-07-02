THE FINANCING ARM of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank) has appointed a new president, it said on Monday.

Angelo Z. Padua on Monday took the helm as ORIX METRO Leasing and Finance Corp. president, the company said in a statement.

He replaced Antonio R. Ocampo, Jr., who is set to become president at one of the Metrobank Group’s subsidiaries, it said. Mr. Ocampo will also remain as a member of ORIX METRO’s board of directors and executive committee.

As part of his new role, Mr. Padua was also elected as a member of several of ORIX METRO’s committees, including the executive committee.

Mr. Padua joined ORIX METRO more than 28 years ago and had several leadership roles within the company. His most recent role was executive vice-president and Marketing Sector head, the firm said. He also had key roles in leading ORIX METRO’s Operations Group and was once Center Head of Northern Luzon and the Countryside Branches Group.

“ORIX METRO is a trailblazing company in the leasing and finance industry and plays an important role in the local MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector. Throughout my career, I have supported small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs,” Mr. Padua was quoted as saying. “I am proud to take the baton from Mr. Ocampo and excited to have the opportunity to continue working with ORIX METRO’s talented and committed team… to deliver groundbreaking and sustainable leasing and financial products and services to serve the best interests of our clients.”

“With his depth of experience in leasing, dealer management, and operational strategy, his passion for serving customers and his commitment to empowering micro, small and medium enterprises, and his track record of developing and inspiring his team, Mr. Padua is the right choice to continue and build on what Antonio R. Ocampo, Jr. and senior management have done in leading ORIX METRO towards a more sustainable growth,” ORIX METRO Board of Directors Chairman Anthony Paul C. Yap added.

ORIX METRO is a joint venture between Metrobank and Japan’s ORIX Corp. It provides leasing and financing services for movable equipment. — AMCS