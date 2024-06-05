BDO Unibank, Inc. has relaunched its retail shopping credit card with new rewards programs as the Sy-led bank continues to expand its retail segment.

The bank on Tuesday relaunched the BDO ShopMore Mastercard in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

“We just want to make sure we provide something good for the different segments of the market. Wherever you’re from, whatever status in life you’re at, we just want to make sure that there’s something for you,” BDO Senior Vice-President and Consumer Banking Group Marketing Head Ma. Nannette R. Regala told reporters at the launch evnt.

New cardholders will receive 250 Peso Points after their first purchase. Users can then earn two Peso Points for every P1,000 spent with the card.

Users can opt for a buy now, pay later option with 0% interest at over 20,000 participating stores.

The card awards users with double Peso Points for everyday purchases, such as for fuel, groceries, or clothes shopping.

Cardholders can cash in earned points for different types of rewards.

The card also offers discounts for dining and food deliveries.

The re-released BDO ShopMore Mastercard offers free membership for the first year. It is crafted entirely from recycled plastic.

“We all know how important sustainability is, so this is the first card that we produced made out of recycled plastics. We all know that so many things pollute the environment. So, little by little, we are going to convert some of our cards to recycled plastics,” Ms. Regala said.

BDO’s net income grew by 12.12% year on year to P18.5 billion in the first quarter as its core businesses remained strong.

Its shares went down by P1.10 or 0.8% to close at P136.90 apiece on Tuesday. — AMCS