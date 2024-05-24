RIZAL Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) is looking to finish upgrading all its branches in the country to its Branch of Today (BOT) format this year.

There are 118 branches left to upgrade, the listed bank said in a statement late on Wednesday.

RCBC has a total branch network of 440.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology and customer insights/feedback, we are not only modernizing our branches but also enhancing the overall customer journey. BOT represents a paradigm shift in how we approach banking where customers can seamlessly transition between digital and physical channels and expect the same level of service and convenience across all touchpoints,” RCBC Branch Services Support Head Richard M. Peralta was quoted as saying.

The BOT format aims to enhance the bank’s end-to-end digital channels to improve the delivery of its services in its branches.

Enhancements include a digital portal and robotic process automation.

The overhauling of the bank’s branches is part of its digital transformation strategy in a bid to simplify customer services.

RCBC is also training branch personnel in line with the new features being added to the branches to complement the services provided via its digital platforms, the bank added.

“Our personnel are there to help customers make their way through various transactions and customer journeys,” Mr. Peralta said.

RCBC’s branch staff are trained to provide personal assistance to guide customers across different transactions, he added.

As of end-2023, RCBC was the sixth-largest lender in the country in terms of assets with P1.29 trillion, central bank data showed.

The bank’s net income fell by 39.47% to P2.2 billion in the first quarter in the absence of a one-off gain from its sale of properties recorded in the same period last year.

RCBC shares rose by 10 centavos or 0.44% to end at P22.60 apiece on Thursday. — AMCS