By Jenina P. Ibañez

Ayala Land unit brings its luxury condominiums to QC, Pasig 1 of 2

AYALA LAND Premier (ALP) is building its first luxury residential condominiums in the Quezon City and Pasig areas.

Parklinks North Tower, a joint project from Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and Eton Properties Philippines, Inc., will rise on a 35-hectare sprawling estate on either side of the Marikina River.

The residential tower will have access to the Parklinks Mall and office spaces facing C-5, while across the river will be the vast Parklinks Estate accessible through a 110-meter four-lane bridge.

Half of the estate will be devoted to green spaces like gardens and the 3-hectare Central Park, and will include retail establishments, riverside dining, and bike and running lanes.

“As with any Ayala Land development, we have a balanced mix of commercial, office, and residential spaces. But what is easily discernible is the amount of green spaces we’ve allocated for in this estate. It’s envisioned to be the greenest urban estate within Metro Manila,” Ayala Land Premier Marketing Manager Tomas P. Cadiz said in a briefing.









“The goal of the estate is really to open up the community spaces to the river. Majority of the areas bordering the river are dedicated to civic spaces and parks,” he added.

The 55-floor Parklinks North Tower will have 280 large-format one to four bedroom condominiums with wide floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize the views.

Each floor has four to eight units ranging from 70 to 306 square meters (sq.m.) and 2.7-meter high ceilings. All residential units have balconies.

“From conceptualization, light within the spaces has really been one of the key elements we wanted for this tower. Together with our design architect Hans Brouwer, we conceived living spaces with expansive windows and an abundance of natural light,” Mr. Cadiz said.

They established design standards including window widths, kitchen counter sizes, and closet lengths for all units.

The tower also offers limited villa units, including the bi-level Horizon Villa and the four-bedroom Sky Villa — the largest unit at 306 sq.m..

Residential amenities include a 21-meter infinity pool, kiddie pool, bi-level fitness center, social hall, sports court, and children’s play areas on the 10th floor. The Horizon Terrace overlooking the estate and the Antipolo mountain ranges is on the 45th floor.

Units at Parklinks North Tower are priced between P22–120 million, and are now valued at P320,000 per square meter.

Turnover for Parklinks North Tower is targeted by 2025. Parklinks Mall will open in 2023, while Parklinks South Tower is set to be unveiled later this year.

Situated along C-5, Parklinks will be close to major residential communities like Greenmeadows, Corinthian Gardens, and White Plains.