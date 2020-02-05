ASF outbreak: Lingayen culls infected swines; Davao Occidental declares state of calamity

PIGS THAT tested positive for the African Swine Fever (ASF) in Barangay Namolan have been culled, the Lingayen provincial office reported Tuesday evening. Municipal Agiculturist Rodolfo Dela Cruz, in a statement, gave assurance that the 1-7-10 quarantine procedure is also being strictly observed following last week’s report of the first deaths. Under the Department of Agriculture (DA) protocol, hogs within a one-kilometer radius of the outbreak will be immediately culled and buried, and the area disinfected; the seven-kilometer radius will be placed under surveillance and subject to sampling and testing; and strict monitoring of entry and exit points within 10 kilometers.

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL

In Davao Occidental, the provincial government has declared a state of calamity following confirmation of an ASF outbreak in two towns last week. Gov. Claude P. Bautista made the announcement Tuesday after meeting with barangay officials to map out plans in controlling the spread of the disease, which was first discovered in the town of Don Marcelino. In a statement, Mr. Bautista said the local government and the DA will indemnify swine raisers P5,000 for every head surrendered. He added that the calamity fund will be used “to provide alternative livelihood for those affected.” The DA-Davao regional office reported that the swine population of Don Marcelino has now dropped to 7,000 from 13,000. Culling operations is also ongoing. The outbreak in the province, which has already been placed under lockdown for swine movement, is the first in the southern island of Mindanao. The ASF, which is not harmful to humans, is non-treatable and fatal to pigs. — Carmelito Q. Francisco

















