Bb. Pilipinas 2026 candidates announced

THE 36 candidates of the Binibining Pilipinas 2026 beauty pageant were announced after a final screening on March 23.

The contestants were presented to the press right after the screening at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City. The pageant is owned by the Araneta Group through Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI). The pageant currently sends its winners to Miss Globe and Miss International (which was first won in 1960 by Stella Marquez-Araneta, spouse of Araneta Group chair Jorge León Araneta).

Precious Lara Quigaman, winner of Miss International 2005 and a former Bb. Pilipinas, served as the head of the panel of judges during the screening, and is a member of the Executive Committee of BPCI. “We have a really good batch of ladies this year,” she said during a group interview. “They’re so articulate. They’re all so smart. I’m so proud of them.”

Asked what they were looking for when they were screening the candidates, Ms. Quigaman said, “Everyone’s obviously beautiful. We know that. But I told them I really wanted to see their ‘why.’ Why they’re joining Bb. Pilipinas. We really listened to their stories of why they’re here.

“A girl who embodies Bb. Pilipinas,” she said about the kind of beauty queen they’re looking for. “Someone who’s very helpful to their fellow women. Obviously, we want a Binibining who’s really smart, and full of integrity.”

As to what advice she can give the candidates, she said, “Just enjoy it. Then give it their all, and just be them(selves). Be the real them.” — Joseph L. Garcia

The candidates are:

Britney Angel Rubino

Ma. Kathrina Pauline Cudia

Nathalie Magat

Elli Rose L. Elola

Jarina K. Sandhu

Joahnna Lee L. Ucol

Julie Mae P. Villanueva

Iris L. Oresca

Nicole Sobria

Christine Jorelle F. Usaraga

Alisa Keith D. Irugin

Zillani Eve P. Rojas

Juliane Raine Antonio

Kristeen Mia SJ. Lucero

Tracy Mae C. Sunio

Shara Maxine M. Barber

Ivy R. Padilla

Angelica Arwin C. Evora

Anjali C. Pradeep Kumar

Stacey C. de Ocampo

Samantha Marie B. Zabarte

Sasha-Juli Belle P. Lacuna

Kaye Pastelero

Anne Klein E. Castro

Camille Bernadette T. Martin

Mary Adeline C. Ramirez

Ain Niqyla S. Abad

Marinella JCatangay

Gwyneth Jemimah B. Chan

Pauline Thea Ann E. Ibuyan

Gwendoline Meliz F. Soriano

Arah Jasmin B. Reguyal

Georgette Nicole R. Coronacion

Patricia Lynn Beerda

Trisha Irish Marie N. Rosales

Mylene B. Manschus