Home Arts & Leisure Bb. Pilipinas 2026 candidates announced
Bb. Pilipinas 2026 candidates announced
THE 36 candidates of the Binibining Pilipinas 2026 beauty pageant were announced after a final screening on March 23.
The contestants were presented to the press right after the screening at the New Frontier Theater in Araneta City. The pageant is owned by the Araneta Group through Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI). The pageant currently sends its winners to Miss Globe and Miss International (which was first won in 1960 by Stella Marquez-Araneta, spouse of Araneta Group chair Jorge León Araneta).
Precious Lara Quigaman, winner of Miss International 2005 and a former Bb. Pilipinas, served as the head of the panel of judges during the screening, and is a member of the Executive Committee of BPCI. “We have a really good batch of ladies this year,” she said during a group interview. “They’re so articulate. They’re all so smart. I’m so proud of them.”
Asked what they were looking for when they were screening the candidates, Ms. Quigaman said, “Everyone’s obviously beautiful. We know that. But I told them I really wanted to see their ‘why.’ Why they’re joining Bb. Pilipinas. We really listened to their stories of why they’re here.
“A girl who embodies Bb. Pilipinas,” she said about the kind of beauty queen they’re looking for. “Someone who’s very helpful to their fellow women. Obviously, we want a Binibining who’s really smart, and full of integrity.”
As to what advice she can give the candidates, she said, “Just enjoy it. Then give it their all, and just be them(selves). Be the real them.” — Joseph L. Garcia
The candidates are:
Britney Angel Rubino
Ma. Kathrina Pauline Cudia
Nathalie Magat
Elli Rose L. Elola
Jarina K. Sandhu
Joahnna Lee L. Ucol
Julie Mae P. Villanueva
Iris L. Oresca
Nicole Sobria
Christine Jorelle F. Usaraga
Alisa Keith D. Irugin
Zillani Eve P. Rojas
Juliane Raine Antonio
Kristeen Mia SJ. Lucero
Tracy Mae C. Sunio
Shara Maxine M. Barber
Ivy R. Padilla
Angelica Arwin C. Evora
Anjali C. Pradeep Kumar
Stacey C. de Ocampo
Samantha Marie B. Zabarte
Sasha-Juli Belle P. Lacuna
Kaye Pastelero
Anne Klein E. Castro
Camille Bernadette T. Martin
Mary Adeline C. Ramirez
Ain Niqyla S. Abad
Marinella JCatangay
Gwyneth Jemimah B. Chan
Pauline Thea Ann E. Ibuyan
Gwendoline Meliz F. Soriano
Arah Jasmin B. Reguyal
Georgette Nicole R. Coronacion
Patricia Lynn Beerda
Trisha Irish Marie N. Rosales
Mylene B. Manschus