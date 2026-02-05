Dining In/Out on Valentine’s Day

1 of 6

WE’RE ROUNDING up treats and experiences for you and your number one this Valentine’s Day. From cakes and sweet treats to an evening of dance and culture, it’s going to be a good day.

Grand Hyatt Manila

THIS Valentine’s season, the Grand Hyatt Manila invites guests to celebrate love in all its forms. Couples can enjoy up to 15% savings on their stay with additional benefits for World of Hyatt members until Feb. 26. At The Grand Kitchen, guests can share the love with an indulgent buffet and roving live stations at P4,588 net per person for dinner on Feb. 13, and for lunch and dinner on Feb. 14. Music and romance come together with Love, In Full Score at The Lounge, where the Manila Symphony Orchestra performs live orchestral music alongside a four-course dinner at P4,200 net per person. Likewise, The Lounge offers “Steeped with Love,” featuring a tea set at P3,499 net for two on weekdays until Feb. 12, and a live station buffet from Feb. 13 to 15 at P2,749 net per person with free-flowing rose sangria. Guests can also savor “A Taste of Spanish Romance at The Cellar,” with fine wines and a five-course menu at P9,900 net for two, plus an optional wine pairing at P1,500 net per person. For those seeking an intimate evening under the stars, the Pool House offers a poolside cabana experience at P16,000 net for two, inclusive of a four-course meal and a bottle of bubbly. At The Peak, couples can elevate their celebration with a six-course menu at P7,000 net per person, available from Feb. 13 to 14. To complement these experiences, the hotel introduces “Tokens of Love,” a collection of Valentine’s gift items now available until Feb. 15. Flower bouquets will be offered from Feb. 13 to 15, alongside a selection of artisanal cakes, pastries, and confections. Highlights include the Valentine’s Cherry Cake (Whole) at P2,500, the Chocolate Hazelnut Whole Cake with a surprise praline box at P3,000, and the Chocolate Hazelnut Mini Cake at P350. Guests may also enjoy the Rose Raspberry Macaron, Strawberry Tart, and Strawberry Éclaire, priced from P220 to P350. For keepsakes, the Heart Shaped Macaron in a box is available at P550, while the Chocolate Teddy Bear with Pralines is P1,950. Boxes of pralines are offered in sets of nine or 25, featuring flavors such as Elder Flower Strawberry, Cherry Pistachio, Earl Grey, and Ube Creamcheese. Completing the collection is a Valentine’s Scented Candle at P980. Guests can order flowers, cakes, and gift items via Dine at Home, book a table through Restaurant Reservations. They can also call 8838-1234 or 7918-1234.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

FROM Feb. 10 to 17, indulge in an elegant limited-time five-course Date Menu that includes a starter, soup, salad, Lobster Thermidor, one’s choice of Morton’s signature USDA Prime steak, accompaniments, and dessert. As part of the Date Menu, guests can choose between the 16oz. ribeye or the 16oz Cajun ribeye, which is marinated for 48 hours. For dessert there is a choice between Morton’s Legendary Hot Chocolate Cake or a Candied Walnut Cheesecake. Diners get an exclusive V-Day plush teddy bear. The menu is available from Feb. 10 to 17 only and priced at P7,500 per head. Guests may complement their meal with wines available by the glass or bottle for an additional cost. Reserve at www.mortons.com.ph or call 0917-144-9415.

Ayala Museum

For Valentine’s, enjoy Mezcla At Night, an after-hours viewing of two exhibits — Mezcla: Interwoven Cultures and Mantón de Manila — with live flamenco performances. Terry’s Bistro brings Spanish flavors with complimentary savory bites for guests, and light drinks available for purchase. Tickets cost between P1,040 for seniors and PWDs, to P1,300. The event runs on Valentine’s Day from 6 to 10 p.m.

Summit Hotel Greenhills

THIS Valentine season, Café Summit at Summit Hotel Greenhills invites couples and food enthusiasts to experience “Valentine Symphony of Flavors,” a seven-course tasting menu available for dinner on Feb. 13 and 14. This celebration features coffee as its special ingredient to transform the ordinary into savory and sweet masterpieces. Dishes include Ember-roasted cabbage, red pepper and coffee emulsion; Mocha-rubbed filet mignon; and to finish, Espresso and mascarpone mousse. The special Valentine menu is available by reservation only at P1,800 net per person. For those seeking a hands-on experience, an exclusive Coffee Art Workshop will be held for diners on Feb. 13 only, at 6 p.m., during which participants will learn the techniques of coffee painting from Coffee Artists PH. The session will transition directly into the seven-course dinner at 7 p.m. For table reservations, call 8898-5200 and 0919-078-0790. Summit Hotel Greenhills is located at 13 Annapolis St., Greenhills, San Juan.

Honeybon

JUST IN TIME for Valentine’s Day, Honeybon is bringing back the Strawberry Matcha Mousse Cake, a dessert that balances the sweetness of ripe strawberries with the earthy richness of matcha, layered into a light and creamy mousse cake. Adding a personal touch, Honeybon’s Dedication Hearts allow customers to include messages on any of Honeybon’s cake offerings. Honeybon is located at SM North EDSA, SM Megamall, Festival Mall, and all Tokyo Bubble Tea branches. Online shopping and delivery options are available via https://honeybon.ph.

Krispy Kreme

THIS Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme is spreading the love with its Choc-full-of-Love, made with Ruby Chocolate, a limited-time collection of heart-shaped doughnuts and a latte made to share. The Ruby Pistachio Swirl is dipped in pistachio chocolate coating, topped with ruby chocolate swirls, pistachio-custard topping, and ruby chocolate bits. Ruby Raspberry Bliss is dipped in ruby chocolate coating, with sides coated with dried raspberry bits, and finished with berry topping. Ruby Cheesecake Dream is dipped in ruby chocolate coating, decorated with white chocolate hearts, and finished with cheesecake. All are heart-shaped. These can be paired with the Iced Ruby Chocolate Latte, made with a mix of espresso, milk, and raspberry syrup, topped with sea salt kreme, dried strawberries, and finished with strawberry drizzle. They are available in all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide and are available for dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery through https://now.krispykreme.com.ph, 888-79000, and GrabFood, FoodPanda, Pick.A.Roo, OrderMo, and Groover.