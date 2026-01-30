PIONEER modernist architect Lorenzo “Lor” Calma passed away at the age of 97 on Jan. 27.

“He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered for his generosity of spirit, his belief in others, and the quiet warmth and calm he brought to everyone he met,” wrote his children, designer Lorena Calma and architect Eduardo Calma, in a social media post. They also noted their father’s “enduring legacy that helped shape modern Philippine architecture.”

With a reputation for using minimalist lines and local materials across architecture, sculpture, and furniture design, Mr. Calma is responsible for timeless works such as the interiors of the Manila International Airport (now known as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport) and the Asian Development Bank.

Born on March 4, 1928, in Pampanga, he was a multidisciplinary artist who “sought to transform international modernism into an expression of Filipino culture, context and values,” according to his firm, Lor Calma & Partners. He studied at the Mapua Institute of Technology School of Architecture and Planning and influenced Philippine postwar design in the 1950s and beyond, later co-founding the Philippine School of Interior Design in 1967.

He was the recipient of numerous awards including the Most Outstanding Kapampangan in Arts and Architecture (2010) and Outstanding Professional of the Year in Interior Design (1997). His practice is continued by his studio and family through Lor Calma & Partners.

The firm’s tribute read: “His legacy lives in the values he championed: restraint over excess, meaning over trends, craftsmanship over convenience. He taught us that design is not about spectacle, but about clarity, purpose, and respect — for materials, for context, and for people.”

In a Facebook post, his nephew Juan Carlo Calma, who is also an architect, said his uncle was “a multifaceted artist and architect.”

“He is funny with always a very discerning taste with interesting stories — very experimental and always promoting Filipino craftsmanship — the most authentic display of Filipino modern minimalism and that can truly express the sensual use of local materials and his magnificent paper folds architecture showing both restraint and bold statements,” he said.

The wake is ongoing at the Heritage Memorial Park until Jan. 30 from 3 to 10 p.m. This will be followed by his internment on Jan. 31, with details to follow.

Mr. Calma is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. — BHL