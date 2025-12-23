Entertainment News (12/23/25)

1 of 7

A SERIES of Santa meet and greets and caroling performances are scheduled at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls over the coming week. On Dec. 25, Santa Claus will drop by at the Festive Walk in Iloilo at 3 p.m., the Venice Grand Canal in Taguig City at 4 p.m., and Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig City, at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the following malls will have caroling and live musical performances: San Lorenzo Place Mall in Makati City on Dec. 24, 26, 29, and 31; Uptown Bonifacio in Taguig City on Dec. 24, 28, and 31; and Arcovia City in Pasig City on Dec. 27 and 28, all in the evening.

Giant Lantern Festival at Robinsons Starmills

THE City of San Fernando is bringing its seasonal Giant Lantern Festival to the mall, focusing on the tradition and craftsmanship of parol. Known as the Ligligan Parul, this year’s competition featured 10 barangays showcasing intricately designed giant lanterns measuring approximately 20 feet in diameter, each brought to life through synchronized lights, music, and movement. Barangay Bulaon was the grand champion this year. On Dec. 24, the lanterns will illuminate the area between San Fernando City Hall and the Metropolitan Cathedral at 9 p.m. Then, from Dec. 25 to 30, the giant lanterns go to Robinsons Starmills Pampanga where they will be lit up daily from 6 p.m. onwards.

Bistro Rising 2025 to celebrate Filipino indie music

BISTRO RISING 2025 is returning to Manila with the most promising Filipino indie artists from Singapore and the Philippines in a cross-cultural music showcase. The event will take place at 70s Bistro in Quezon City on Dec. 29. Co-headlining the show are three Singapore-based Filipino bands: soul-pop act iLaya, indie rock outfit Nostress, and ’80s new wave-inspired band The Next Wave. The three groups will share the stage with Shumi, a Bulacan-based city pop band, and Rooftop Reveries, an indie pop-rock group. Bistro Rising 2025 is presented by Mushi Entertainment. Tickets are available here.

Interactive attractions at Ayala Malls Manila Bay

AYALA MALLS Manila Bay is offering a collection of entertainment concepts this Christmas, catering to all ages and preferences. One is a museum, the country’s largest permanent digital art space with over 10 immersive sections and a newly added Christmas room. Guests looking to explore Filipino heritage can step into Lakbay Museo, where themed rooms celebrate local traditions, flavors, and artistry. Over at MindSpark, the Philippines’ newest and largest interactive science museum, children can learn through hands-on activities. Meanwhile, problem-solving groups of friends can head to Outside The Box, an interactive board game attraction that encourages teamwork. Fans of K-culture can glide over to Roller Fever, an indoor skating rink themed around the world of Korean pop. Finally, families with young children can go to three attractions: Craft Academy, where children can create cookies, cupcakes, and slime; Fun City, a soft-play haven filled with ball pits, sandcastles, and obstacle courses; and Cheeky Monkey’s, with spacious play zones ideal for parties and celebrations.

Dylan Menor releases Christmas single

FILIPINO singer Dylan Menor has released his first-ever Christmas song, “Pasko’y Walang Katulad,” written, composed, and produced by Filipino music artist Vehnee Saturno. The heartwarming track delivers nostalgia, yearning, and cheer for the festive season, geared towards “yearners.” The track is out now on all major music streaming platforms.

Dayoung of WJSN makes content with Filipino creators

KOREAN star Dayoung of WJSN (Cosmic Girls) recently made a stop in the Philippines, spending time behind the scenes with creators from the local scene. During her stay, she filmed content with select Filipino creators across dance, vocals, lifestyle and beauty, comedy, and other digital spaces on platforms like TikTok. The content will be released soon.

Disney+ showcases kid-friendly titles

DISNEY+ is offering new titles designed for all ages. This holiday season, kid-approved films include the animated family comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw. An adaptation of the third installment of author Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling book series, it follows Greg, who continually finds himself at odds with his dad’s outsized expectations. The new story is the fourth animated feature adaptation of the popular book series to debut on Disney+. Another pick has The Avengers assembling once again in the two-part animated series, LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails. There, Hawkeye and the crew have faced foes in all shapes and sizes, including an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction.