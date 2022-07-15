Entertainment News (07/15/22)

1 of 7

TV5 launches new Station ID

THIS month, TV5 has launched its newest Station ID which focuses on the network’s message of inclusivity, content variety, and Filipino values. With the new campaign tagline of “Iba’ng Saya Pag Sama-Sama (The fun is different when we are all together),” the Station ID highlights new and upcoming shows to air on TV5, led by the cast of Oh My Korona with Maja Salvador; Suntok Sa Buwan with Aga Muhlach, Elijah Canlas, and Maris Racal; and ABS-CBN’s Darna with Jane De Leon, Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, Zaijan Jaranilla and Iza Calzado. Featured as well are hosts, celebrities, news anchors and athletes from the network’s flagship shows Sing Galing, News5, Frontline Pilipinas, and PBA. The Station ID also showcased programs concurrently airing on TV5 such as Brightlight Productions’ Lunch Out Loud, Sari-Sari Network’s Rolling In It Philippines Season 2, and ABS-CBN’s FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, 2 Good 2 Be True, A Family Affair, Love in 40 Days, and ASAP Natin ‘To. Lunch Out Loud and It’s Showtime are set to start airing on July 16. The Station ID can be seen on TV5’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Sony Music Ph holds electric spinning event

SONY Music Philippines, in partnership with Electric Studio, recently held an indoor spinning event. The Somebody Like You: Electric Spinning Event featured some of the label’s most prominent club music releases of 2022 as backdrop to an energizing workout which took place at the Electric Studio, BGC, Taguig City on July 8. Most notably highlighted during the session was “Somebody Like You,” a critically acclaimed collaboration between Filipina R&B/soul songstress KZ Tandingan and international producers GATTÜSO and Frogmonster. The EDM track recently topped Mixmag Asia’s list of 20 Summer Anthems: Festival Edition. It is a truly global collaboration that features two versions: one in English and another one in Mandarin. Also played during the spinning session were some songs off The Chainsmokers’ No. 1 Billboard Dance/Electronic album, So Far So Good, including the chart-topping hit “High” and new single “The Fall,” featuring fast-rising producer duo Ship Wrek.

Sezairi and Young Cocoa release new track

SINGAPOREAN musician and singer-songwriter Sezairi teams up with rising Filipino rapper Young Cocoa for the new R&B track “Dead.” The song is produced by Canadian hiphop/electronic producer duo Potatohead People. “Dead” is the focus track for Sezairi’s upcoming album Violets Aren’t Blue.

Pamungkas, Ben&Ben, Munimuni headline Gimme Shelter

AFTER holding hybrid and online events during the height of the pandemic, GNN Entertainment returns with Gimme Shelter, an outdoor concert on Aug. 6 at the 123 Block, Mandala Park in Mandaluyong City. Indonesia’s most-streamed artist of 2021, Pamungkas is set to headline the serialized event, and will mark his first time to perform in the Philippines. The Jakarta-based singer-songwriter continues to make waves in the region with the hit single “To The Bone” peaking at no. 1 on Spotify Indonesia’s Top 50 charts and no. 5 on Spotify Philippines’ Top 50 charts for multiple weeks. Earlier this year, he was nominated for Best Solo Asian Act at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Ahead of their North American tour and an upcoming major concert, Ben&Ben is returning to the live stage at this year’s Gimme Shelter. The nine-piece collective will also join Pamungkas as one of the headliners, along with Munimuni, She’s Only Sixteen, and Cheats. Pre-selling tickets are available for purchase, with a price of P950 for a limited time only.

Spider-man: No Way Home premieres July 17 on AXN

SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home will debut on Sunday, July 17 at 9:45 p.m. exclusively on AXN Asia (Cignal Ch 121, SKYcable HD Ch 247, SKYcable SD Ch 49, GSAT Ch 57, and various provincial cable operators nationwide). Earlier that evening, at 9:15 p.m., a special 30-minute retrospective piece, celebrating 20 years of Spider-man will serve as a lead up to Spider-man: No Way Home.

BLACKPINK holds first ever in-game concert

K-POP group BLACKPINK collaborates with PubG Mobile for an In-Game Concert: THE VIRTUAL. All PUBG MOBILE players can catch the K-Pop group performing for free. The concert will take place for North and South America on July 22-23 and 29-30, and the rest of the world on July 23-24 and 30-31.

Ace Banzuelo releases new breakup song

RELEASED under Sony Music Philippines is recording artist Ace Banzuelo’s new single entitled “Walang Himala.” The song is written, produced, mixed, and mastered by Banzuelo. The song is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Philippines.

Gloc-9 and Liezel collaborate on new track

GLOC-9 returns with a brand-new track “Buhok,” which will be part of his full-length album Pilak, a celebration of his 25th anniversary in the Philippine music industry. Joining him on the song is new Asintada Management signee, former Pinoy Dream Academy Season 2 finalist Liezel Garcia. Stream “Buhok” on Spotify and Apple Music.

AR/CO share their debut single

RISING London-based electro duo AR/CO share their very first single entitled “Call Me By My Name” on Spotify, Apple Music, and Instagram.