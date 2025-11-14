Stuff to Do (11/14/25)

1 of 7

See Teatro Meron stage Ang Medea

TEATRO MERON is presenting Ang Medea, a restaging of Euripides’ classic, translated into Filipino by the late National Artist for Theater Rolando S. Tinio. Fresh from last year’s sold-out run, this production returns with a cast of theater veterans led by Miren Alvarez-Fabregas as Medea, with Teroy Guzman, Yan Yuzon, Bryan Sy, Joseph dela Cruz, Katski Flores, Gold Soon, Pickles Leonidas, and Joel Macaventa. The director is Ron Capinding, founder and ar-tistic director of Teatro Meron. Performances run from Nov. 13 to 28 at the Special Exhibition Hall of The Mind Museum, Bonifacio Global City. Tickets and schedules are available via Ticket2Me.

Go to a PPO concert with pianist Mark Bebbington

THE Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) is continuing its 41st season with the concert Triumph and Thanksgiving, set for Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati City. With Grzegorz Nowak at the helm, the concert will feature works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Modest Mussorgsky. Internationally recognized pianist Mark Bebbington will be the guest, performing Beethoven’s Piano Con-certo No. 5 in E flat Major, Op. 73. Tickets, priced from P1,500 to P3,000, are available at TicketWorld.

Go to a Ryan Cayabyab concert this weekend

THE newly opened Proscenium Theater at Rockwell will be staging its inaugural concert, the MaestroClass Concert Series, featuring the songs of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab and the voices of Martin Nievera, Lani Misalucha, and the Ryan Cayabyab Singers. The three-night event is set to happen from Nov. 14 to 16. It is a celebration of Mr. C’s artistry, which has shaped Original Pilipino Music (OPM) for decades. MaestroClass Concert Series tickets are now available via TicketWorld, priced from P7,000 to P12,000.

Watch a Bruce Springsteen biopic

AYALA MALLS Cinemas has exclusively brought to Philippine cinemas the film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere. It stars Jeremy Allen White, whose performance as Bruce Springsteen has garnered awards season buzz. Based on Warren Zanes’s best-selling book of the same name, the character-driven drama chronicles the making of Nebraska, one of Springsteen’s most memorable albums. Directed by Scott Cooper, it also stars Jeremy Strong as Spring-steen’s longtime manager and producer. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is showing exclusively in Ayala Malls Cinemas.

See Dulaang UP honor Mabesa with twin bill

A TWIN BILL, titled Para Kay Tony: Tungo sa Ginintuang Alaala, featuring classic plays will pay homage to Dulaang UP founder and National Artist for Theater Antonio “Tony” Mabesa. The first half is a staging of Kalahating Oras sa Isang Kumbento by Filipino playwright Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero as translated by Lilia F. Antonio. The story follows Yolanda, a student at a convent school, who seeks comfort and companionship after being expelled. University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Theatre Arts student Lloyd Sarmiento Uy serves as director. The second play features National Artist Rolando Tinio’s May Katwiran ang Katwiran, about Senyor, a wealthy haciendero who persuades his servant to join him on a journey across the mountains. The staging is directed by Theatre Arts student MJ Briones. The production will run from Nov. 14 to 30 at the IBG-KAL Theater, UP Diliman.

Watch the 3rd Now You See Me movie

NOW YOU SEE ME: Now You Don’t, the third in the Now You See Me franchise, is now showing only in only at Ayala Malls Cinemas. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film reunites the Four Horsemen — played by Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco — with Morgan Freeman as mentor Thaddeus Bradley. Joining them to play a new batch of young illusionists are Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt, along with Rosamund Pike as the cunning and powerful villain. The film’s MTRCB rating is PG.

Listen to carols at The Pen

THE Peninsula Manila celebrates Christmas in November with some of Manila’s finest choirs performing in The Lobby. Performing on Nov. 14 are the Centro Escolar University Singers Manila, and on Nov. 21, it is the turn of the Servus Dei Vocal Ensemble. The carol-filled month will end with the Mapúa Cardinal Singers on Nov. 28. The performances will take place from 7 to 7:45 p.m. on those dates, with P1,500 as the minimum consumption amount for each guest who dines at The Lobby.

Go to Araneta City’s belen lighting

THE congregation of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish as well as Quezon City mayor Joy Belmonte are hosting the festive lighting of Araneta City’s nativity display on Nov. 14. It is located on Gen. MacArthur Ave., between Farmers Plaza and Farmers Garden. The program starts at 5 p.m., with the tree lighting taking place at 6 p.m.

Watch GH Mall light its official Christmas tree

GREENHILLS (GH) Mall’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is happening on Nov. 14, at 5 p.m. Located in GH Mall’s East Wing Atrium in San Juan City, the event includes the tree lighting plus a performance by an orchestra. They will play Christmas songs, and a surprise dance crew will put up a dance performance during the program.

Attend the start of Glorietta’s Christmas light display

ON Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., it will be Glorietta’s turn to light their Christmas tree and Christmas lights display in Makati City. It can be found at the Glorietta Activity Center. Titled “That Holiday Feeling,” the event will include a program that will invite mallgoers to take part and snap pictures and videos of the newly lit display.

Visit Penshoppe’s pop-up at MOA

PENSHOPPE is kicking off its pop-up “All Together Now” campaign at the SM Mall of Asia’s (MOA) Main Atrium. On Nov. 14, starting 4 p.m., celebrities Brent Manalo, Vince Maristela, Josh Worsley, Charlie Dizon, and AZ Rivera will drop by. On Nov. 16, starting 7 p.m., celebrities James Reid, Darren Espanto, Cassy Legaspi, and Ysabel Ortega will grace the pop-up.

Attend Spanish singer Luis Llaneza’s masterclass

THE Embassy of Spain, through its Cultural and Education offices and the Instituto Cervantes, is welcoming a renowned Spanish baritone to the Philippines as part of its cultural program. Luis Alberto Fernandez-Llaneza is welcoming young budding singers to his masterclasses, taking place at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Nov. 14 and the Philippine Women’s University on Nov. 19, both at 3 p.m. The classes are for free, with registration required through each university’s social media pages. Mr. Llaneza will also perform at UST on Nov. 22.

Watch TP’s musical on Gregoria de Jesus

TANGHALANG PILIPINO’S (TP) newest production for its 39th season is a groundbreaking original musical that reimagines the life of revolutionary Gregoria de Jesus through the sound of Pinoy pop music. With music by Nica del Rosario and Matthew Chang, and a book by Nicanor Tiongson and Eljay Deldoc, the show stars Marynor Madamesila and is directed by Delphine Buencamino. It is ongoing until Dec. 14, with performances at 3 and 8 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater), CCP Complex, Pasay City. VIP tickets cost P2,000 while regular tickets are P1,800.