Entertainment News (11/04/25)

‘Lost’ Filipino film found in Belgium

A COPY of a 1936 film thought to be lost to history has been found in a Belgian film archive. Diwata ng Karagatan, produced by film pioneer Jose Nepomuceno, was located at the Cinematheque royale de Belgique by filmmaker and film historian Nick Deocampo. According to Mr. Deocampo in a Facebook post, “The film’s 1936 provenance dislodges the claim earlier held by the 1937 Fernando Poe, Sr.-starrer, Zamboanga, as the oldest Filipino pre-World War II movie.” Diwata ng Karagatan exists only as a 35 mm print, said Mr. Deocampo, as it has never been digitized. “What makes the discovery of this film double historical is that this is the first and perhaps the only film that is extant that was produced by the Father of Philippine Cinema, Jose Nepomuceno,” he wrote. Only four or five full-length films are known to have survived the war, he wrote.

Magellan wins best picture in Valladolid

LAV DIAZ’ historical film Magellan won the best picture prize at the 70th edition of the Valladolid International Film Festival in Valladolid, Spain. Magellan is the Philippines’ entry to the best international feature category at the 98th Academy Awards in the US, better known as the Oscars. It stars Gael Garcia Bernal as the Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. The film follows his life from when he buys a Cebuano slave in Malacca, his proposal to circumnavigate the world to find a trade route to Asia — a proposal accepted by Spain — the difficulties of the voyage itself, and his arrival and subsequent death in Cebu. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Quezon City is now an official UNESCO Film City

QUEZON CITY has been designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Film, one of the first Southeast Asian cities to receive this recognition. According to the local government, the UNESCO Film City designation provides Quezon City the opportunity to strengthen its film industry by “enforcing worker protection policies such as the Eddie Garcia Law to ensure fair wages and safe working conditions; developing sustainable talent and professionalization programs to uplift the local film workforce; and pursuing global recognition for Filipino filmmakers.” Quezon City received this designation as a Film City alongside Ho Chi Minh City.

Nice to Not Meet You now on Prime Video

PRIME VIDEO has premiered its newest original Korean rom-com, Nice to Not Meet You, with new episodes to be released weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays. It is directed by Kim Ga-ram and stars Lee Jung-jae, Lim Ji-yeon, Kim Ji-hun, and Seo Ji-hye. The series follows the unlikely connection between a typecast actor and a political journalist reassigned to entertainment, blending commentary on the entertainment world with romance.

Gloc-9, Loonie, Bambu headline FlipTop Live

FLIPTOP, the Philippines’ biggest battle rap organization, is holding back-to-back concerts in Cebu and Manila with icons of the genre. On Nov. 7, FlipTop LIVE is going to Cebu City’s IC3 Convention Center with Loonie, Gloc-9, and Filipino-American music activist Bambu De Pistola as headliners. On Nov. 8, Loonie, Gloc-9, and Bambu De Pistola with KJah and DJs Phatrick and Supreme Fist will be performing at the Metrotent Convention Center in Pasig for FlipTop LIVE’s Manila leg. Tickets are now available through online reservation via the FlipTop Battle League Facebook page, and in-store at Apollo Sports Bar in Mandaue City, Cebu, and at Baraks in Mandaluyong City.

HEY JUNE! holds first album experience tour

FILIPINO alternative pop band HEY JUNE! has announced their first-ever headlining concert series, Curiosity Killed The Cat: The Album Experience Tour. Named after their debut album, the tour follows the success of their single “LASIK,” which trended online after being featured on Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition. The shows will take place on Nov. 7, 6 p.m., at Velvet Playground in Marikina, with guest artists Dilaw and Gracenote; Nov. 8, 6 p.m., at Jess & Pat’s in Maginhawa, Quezon City, with guest artists Moonstar88 and The Vowels They Orbit; Nov. 22 at Takeover Lounge in Katipunan, Quezon City, with guest artists 6cyclemind and Better Days; and Nov. 27, 7 p.m., at Mow’s Bar in Matalino, Quezon City, with guest artists Sandwich and Shanni.

FPJ movies continue to be aired on GMA

FILMS starring Fernando Poe, Jr. (better known as FPJ), are set to continue being aired on GMA. Next up in the program on Nov. 9 is the 1985 courtroom drama Partida, where FPJ co-stars with Armida Siguion-Reyna. Then, on Nov. 16, FPJ and Alma Moreno’s 1978 film King returns. On Nov. 23, the 1982 rural crime drama Daniel Bartolo ng Sapang Batoon will feature FPJ as a man who rises to defend his community, with Marianne dela Riva as his leading lady. Finally, showing on Nov. 30 will be the 1977 film Bontoc which brings FPJ to the Cordillera mountains where he and Elizabeth Oropesa star in a culturally rich story of tribal conflict, tradition, and the fight for peace. “FPJ sa GMA” airs every Sunday at 3:15 p.m. on GMA-7.

Sony announces actresses to play Beatles partners

THE actresses that will play the partners of The Beatles in Sam Mendes’ four-film cinematic event chronicling the band’s fame have been revealed. They are: Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen (Cox) Starkey, Saoirse Ronan as Linda (Eastman) McCartney, and Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd. They will be starring opposite Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Director Mendes has conceived of four theatrical feature films — one from each band member’s distinct point of view — that will intersect to tell the story of The Beatles.

Coco Martin movies on Cinema One this month

CINEMA ONE is turning the spotlight on actor Coco Martin with a movie lineup that brings together his action-packed, feel-good, and crowd-favorite films on Sundays this November. First up is 3pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon! where he stars as a top agent framed for a crime he didn’t commit, on Nov. 9. Next is Beauty and the Bestie, a buddy comedy where Mr. Martin stars alongside Vice Ganda, airing on Nov. 16. After that is a team-up with Vic Sotto on Nov. 23: Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, about police officers who must set aside their differences to take down a powerful syndicate. Finally, Nov. 30 ends things with a bang with the action-fantasy Ang Panday. Coco Martin’s movies will air every Sunday at 7 p.m. on Cinema One, available on SKYcable ch. 56, Cignal ch. 45, and GSat Direct TV ch. 14.

Band SB19 headlines Honor of Kings’ KIC 2025

MULTIPLAYER online battle arena game Honor of Kings has announced that P-pop boy group SB19 is its official music artist for the Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC) 2025. To be held from Nov. 14 to 30, the event will see a crossover between the hit game and the famous P-pop boy group. Their original track, “Rise for Honor,” representing the Philippines on the international e-sports stage, will be released soon. For the championship, 16 of the world’s best teams are set to compete for a million-dollar prize. Entry is free for fans, with stages running across Makati and Parañaque City.

MAMA Awards and concert to stream on HBO Max

THE Korean awards show MAMA Awards will have its 2025 edition streamed on HBO Max from Nov. 28 to 29. Aside from the awarding ceremony, the accompanying concert will feature some of K-pop’s biggest stars. The two-day live event will feature performers like ENHYPEN, BABYMONSTER, G-DRAGON, and many more. Korean actor Park Bo-gum will be hosting day one of the awards.

Kim Myung Soo, Choi Bo Min to return to PHL

THE Tourism Promotions Board of the Philippines is enlisting the star power of two popular Korean celebrities, Kim Myung Soo and Choi Bo Min, to entice Korean travelers to discover the Philippines during Korea’s winter season. Signed with Universal Records and GLXY Talent Management, Myung Soo and Bo Min will be turning the spotlight on the Philippines — particularly Clark, Pampanga — as a premier tourist destination for Korean visitors. As part of this promotion, the Runrio PUMA Clark Half Marathon will take place on Dec. 14, where fans can run alongside the two stars.

Sharon, Martin, Rachelle Ann Go star in NYE show

FOR those looking for a place to ring in 2026, Solaire Resort North has announced its New Year’s Eve (NYE) show, A Night with the Stars, set for Dec. 31 at the resort’s Grand Ballroom. It will feature a concert with Sharon Cuneta, Martin Nievera, and Rachelle Ann Go, under the musical direction of Louie Ocampo. For reservations and inquiries, visit sn.solaireresort.com/offers/dining/a-night-of-icons, call 8888-8888, or e-mail snrestaurantevents@solaireresort.com or sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.