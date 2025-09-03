Expressing the deepest of human emotions with whimsy

1 of 4

Contemporary artist Inha Arceo to mount 3rd exhibit

THERE are many mental states and stages in life that people choose to bottle up and keep to themselves.

For artist Gracinha “Inha” Arceo, expressing all of this in bold, vibrant paintings serves not just as a personal outlet, but also an opportunity to connect with others who may be going through the same thing.

Most of all, it has become her full-time job.

“I have a corporate background. Marketing was my passion for about 10 years, but I resigned in the pandemic because I got burnt out,” Ms. Arceo told BusinessWorld in an interview.

She explained that it all started with doing art on the side. “In 2020, I was doing illustrations digitally, primarily highlighting my thoughts. It became an outlet of sorts, painting based on my own emotions and what I see around me, and people online felt a connection.”

It was on Etsy, an online marketplace for creators, where she gained a following selling digital prints and painting commissions. Her clients come from all over the world — mainly the US, Europe, and Australia.

Ms. Arceo’s style, gravitating towards vibrant, dreamlike florals and female figures clad in Filipiniana, allows for a strong overlap between digital prints and acrylic paintings.

“My vision as an artist is to bring more contemporary Filipino art into the global scene,” she said. Online, this has manifested in 65,000 followers on Instagram and more than 15,000 on TikTok.

BOTH GLOBAL AND LOCAL

In 2024, Ms. Arceo finally decided to make art her full-time job. She exhibited in Monaco and Madrid, where she took the opportunity to expose herself to various artists, curators, and styles.

“I love Spanish painters. My inspirations are Pablo Picasso and Joan Miró. I’m also inspired by the works of (Filipino artists) Juan Luna and Fernando Amorsolo,” she said.

To balance her international market, she began joining group shows and mounting solo exhibitions in the Philippines this year. In March, she had her first solo exhibition at RiseSpace Art Gallery in Comuna, Makati.

Her second and ongoing exhibition, Daily Rhythms, can be found at Art Elaan in Festival Mall, Alabang.

“I like appreciating the little mundane things that go on in life. There’s the Lady Bottle collection and the figures I paint that highlight the various emotions and little joys,” Ms. Arceo explained.

Those who see her works will find a mix of abstract floral elements and bold brushstrokes that give shape to the colorful women she paints. Be it the depiction of a girl blooming into maturity or a lady hunched over doomscrolling on her phone, her vibrant, almost whimsical style evoke something personal.

OF RADICAL VISIONS AND FORMS

The fear of breaking into the art scene coming from what started as an online hobby has continued to be part of Ms. Arceo’s journey.

Her third solo exhibition, Of Radical Visions and Forms, is set to open on Sept. 24. She told BusinessWorld that it’s ultimately a show about “vulnerability,” and will showcase more whimsical and abstract works.

“I realized in my journey that there’s always a fear, which is normal. I’m scared about all of this because I know I care. I’m not settling and I’m not complacent. The exhibit is about really challenging myself to expose another side of me, to feel all sorts of emotions,” she said.

Ms. Arceo said that she has been advising younger, newer artists to firstly be authentic in order to “build a brand” — something that came easy to her given her corporate and marketing background.

“From me specifically, you can expect letting loose a bit in terms of brushstrokes. I think it’s healthy to release these emotions,” she said, about the new works that are currently in progress.

“It’s radical because you get to let go of certain things and imagine life the way you want it to.”

Daily Rhythms is ongoing until Sept. 7 at Art Elaan in Festival Mall, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. Of Radical Visions and Forms will run from Sept. 24 to Oct. 8 at RiseSpace Art Gallery, Comuna Building, 238 Pablo Ocampo Sr. Ext., Makati City. — Brontë H. Lacsamana