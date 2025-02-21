Rumors will be dispelled, the future clarified

A DOCUMENTARY on the iconic original Pilipino music (OPM) band Eraserheads will have a theatrical run from March 21 to 23 The film will include rare footage and new interviews with the four band members.

Eraserheads: Combo on the Run, which takes a deep dive into the history, struggles, and triumphs of the band, as well as an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Huling El Bimbo reunion concert in 2022, is an attempt to “reclaim their narrative,” according to the band.

“I believe in keeping something for yourself and not spoon-feeding your audience. You can see that in the music. It’s not very literal. So, I guess the boys and I like mystery and keeping things vague. But there comes a time when it’s used against you,” said Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia, at a press conference on Feb. 17 in San Juan City.

“There are misconceptions, urban legends, and myths regarding the band, which is not necessarily good, so this time we chose a different path and decided it’s high time to reclaim our narrative,” he added.

Directed by producer and filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura, the documentary aims to be an intimate portrayal of the Eraserheads, filmed in Dolby Atmos for audiences to fully appreciate the music.

It will also be a vehicle for a surprise pop-up performance by the band, who will grace one lucky screening audience as a special treat during the limited three-day run. The iconic band will perform in one of the participating cinemas screening the documentary, the location and time of their visit remaining a complete mystery until the very last second.

Warner Bros. Pictures Philippines’ head of distribution Rico V. Gonzales explained that the three-day screening format is meant to generate interest among music lovers.

“The audience are used to watching them in concerts, arenas, and coliseums, their tours having three days of back-to-back shows. So, we thought, with this documentary, we want to maintain that format also. We give them a whole weekend of it,” he told the press.

AN INTIMATE LOOK

For the documentary’s director, Ms. Ventura, the film aims to be a “candid and honest, as well as careful and balanced depiction of the band’s complexity.”

“What the fans can expect is that nothing is swept under the rug. Everything is explored. This is a documentary, and I’m honoring the truth,” she said.

Mr. Buendia also acknowledged the changes that he, Marcus Adoro, Buddy Zabala, and Raimund Marasigan have undergone over the years that allowed them to do a documentary.

One such change was being upfront about the urban legend that the song “Spoliarium” was written about the Pepsi Paloma rape case involving comedians Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon.

“I think that’s the most ridiculous rumor ever. That’s not about them,” he declared.

The director’s perspective also allowed her to bear witness to the band’s maturity. Ms. Ventura said: “We shot the interviews with each band member independently, and I saw that every time they would unload their feelings or speak their truth, the next time they’d meet each other it would feel as if something was lifted.

“It’s as if the fact of expressing themselves and being honest was, in and of itself, healing and cathartic for them,” she explained.

Despite this progress, Mr. Buendia dashed any hopes of the Eraserheads ever getting together to make more music.

“The analogy here is like when you meet up with your ex. Is it a good idea to sleep with them again? There’s so much baggage there. It might be enjoyable of course, while you’re doing it, but you also have to think about the consequences,” he said.

However, the OPM legend admitted that the four of them have gotten “pretty good at reconciliation.”

“I see the efforts of everyone to move forward in a more optimistic and positive light. It’s a far cry from 20 years ago.”

Eraserheads: Combo On The Run is presented by Dvent Pictures and WEU, and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be the first Philippine documentary to be screened in the immersive sound technology of Dolby Atmos.

Its limited run in cinemas nationwide will be from March 21 to 23. — Brontë H. Lacsamana