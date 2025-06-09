Father’s Day Style

1 of 4

You’ve got about a week to score Father’s Day Gifts before June 15, and we’ve compiled a guide: from luxury watches and perfumes to outdoor equipment.

Marks & Spencer

THIS Father’s Day, Marks & Spencer is celebrating every kind of father figure. Model and father Max Rogers alongside his three children highlight the menswear collection in an ad campaign, including crisp tailored shirts to versatile shorts. For those who love a novelty gift, look no further than a selection of fun and light-hearted gifts, from playful slogan pajamas and socks to smart accessories. Shop in-store through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC, or shop selected lines online at www.marksandspencer.com.ph.

From pens to luggage at Montblanc

MONTBLANC honors fathers’ unwavering presence with a thoughtful selection of gifts. Each piece comes packaged in a white Montblanc gift box, serving as the ideal blank page on which to leave a special message. Give the gift of a timeless writing experience with the Meisterstück Gold-Coated 149 Fountain Pen, featuring a handcrafted Au 750/18k solid gold nib, a cap and barrel in black precious resin and the white Montblanc emblem inlaid in the cap top. A fitting gift for literary aficionados, the Montblanc Great Characters Homage to The Great Gatsby Limited Edition 1925 Fountain Pen finds inspiration in Jay Gatsby’s elegant world with a pinstriped cap and a clip reminiscent of one for money. Pair these writing instruments with a Montblanc ink in a royal blue color, a Soft Envelope notebook, and an Extreme 3.0 1-Pen Pouch crafted in black embossed leather. The medium-sized Meisterstück Sartorial Document Case is a smart companion with modular functionality. Inspired by the Maison’s writing heritage, its stitching, zip puller, and handles recall the recognizable shape of the Meisterstück fountain pen’s nib.

Montblanc is not all writing instruments and accessories – it offers items from luggage to headphones to watches. There is the #MY4810 Cabin Trolley which ensures smooth travel with its Extreme 3.0 maxi pattern and efficient packing design. Pair it with the Extreme 3.0 leather washbag in a burgundy-hued cassis color. The Montblanc MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones feature active noise cancellation, intuitive touch controls, and comfortable wearing thanks to a sleek, ergonomic design inspired by the Meisterstück. For a lighter look, the headphones are also available in an ivory color.

The Montblanc 1858 Geosphere 0 Oxygen The 8000 Watch pays tribute to the world’s highest peaks and the mountaineers who dare to climb them. The 42mm titanium timepiece features Montblanc’s 0 Oxygen technology, preventing fogging and oxidation inside the watch and thus allowing the movements to last longer. Powered by the MB 29.25 automatic movement, its caseback is adorned by a striking 3D laser engraving of the K2 mountain. The timepiece also comes with a Manufacture World time complication with luminescent 3D globes, dual time display, day and night indications, and a date. A black ceramic bezel, dark grey glacier-patterned dial and an adjustable titanium bracelet complete this watch.

For fragrance, there is the Montblanc Legend Blue Eau de Parfum which evokes memories with fresh spearmint, elegant cedarwood, and warm ambroxan. This balanced fragrance is designed for everyday wear. For the well-dressed man, elevate his look with the Meisterstück Cufflinks in stainless steel featuring a blue-hued glass inlay. Complete the ensemble with a pair of Squared Sunglasses in black acetate, with the temple enriched by carbon fiber and rubber for added lightness and flexibility.

Anko suggests camping gear and more

NO MATTER your budget, Australian home and lifestyle brand Anko offers functional, fun, and affordable picks, from high-tech gadgets to outdoor gear. For example, outdoorsy dads would appreciate a 24-liter cooler (P490), sleek, durable, and designed to keep drinks ice-cold all day. For quick outings, the Titan Expandable Cooler (P490) is the perfect grab-and-go essential. The 960ML drink bottle (P500), made with double-wall insulated stainless steel, keeps drinks colder for longer. The four-person dome tent (P990) fits four and folds away easily. For starry nights, the Trail hooded sleeping bag (P490) offers a snug cocoon, complete with machine-washable convenience. The LED light with fan (P290) is ideal for keeping the tent cool and illuminated, while the bulb tent light (P110) offers compact but powerful brightness.

At the end of the day, fathers can kick back in a low camp chair with arms (P290) for ultimate campsite relaxation. Outdoor and at-home cooking tools include a portable charcoal grill (P490), a three-piece pot set (P290), and an eight-piece cooking utensil set (P290). Pair these with a picnic mat (P290) for lounging and the rattan picnic set (P490), a full dinnerware collection tucked inside a woven basket.

For more sporty dads, a badminton set (P440) offers fast-paced fun while the dartboard cabinet set (P1,800) is complete with a sleek cabinet for stylish storage and a professional-grade game setup. For organizing, the OXX Cosmetics travel bag (P530) keeps essentials in one place, while the 15-liter dry bag (P190) ensures valuables are safe from splashes and spills, perfect for beach trips or hikes. The seven-piece packing cube set (P660) takes the stress out of packing.

If Dad’s idea of a perfect weekend includes belting out classic OPM hits and power ballads, try the Karaoke party speaker (P2,600), complete with lights and booming sound. A portable option is the compact Karaoke speaker (P1,280).

For dads in tech, try the True wireless earphones (P660), the on-ear wired headphones (P440), the gaming headset (P600); designed with an omnidirectional mic and 50mm drivers), the portable charger with solar (P290), and/or the portable Bluetooth speaker (P660).

Anko’s Father’s Day collection is available at its Glorietta and Alabang Town Center stores, with camping items in this guide currently offered exclusively at the Glorietta branch.

Plenty of choice at Rustan’s

RUSTAN’S has a slew of possible gifts for Father’s Day, from perfumes to shoes, to shavers.

For a dad who enjoys making a bold statement, Givenchy Gentleman Society Ambrée Eau de Parfum combines a rich amber facet with notes of Tasuki Vanilla, resulting in a floral woody profile. Also in fragrance, Maison Margiela REPLICA By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette brings the warmth of a crackling fire through a blend of smoky gaiac wood, roasted chestnuts, and sweet vanilla.

For dads with a modern style, Guess Uomo Intenso Eau de Parfum delivers with top notes of Italian bergamot, mint leaf, and airy ozone and a base of tonka bean, Amber Xtreme, and sandalwood. Monotheme Cedar Wood Eau de Toilette is a vibrant and refreshing fragrance with notes of bergamot, pink pepper, cedarwood, patchouli, and tonka bean. Kenzo Homme Indigo Eau de Parfum offers a blend of creamy iris, musky marina accord, and smoky leather, with 95% natural ingredients and eco-friendly packaging. Bond No. 9 Beekman Place Eau de Parfum captures the essence of Manhattan’s exclusive Beekman Place with a mix of pineapple, blackcurrant, and bergamot. The fragrance deepens with notes of driftwood, musk, and patchouli.

For clothes, check out Jack Nicklaus Fracture Print Polo, with Topcool moisture-wicking and UV protection features. The Clarks Whiddon Step delivers a professional finish with its burnished apron toe and slip-on fit. Crafted in full-grain leather with flexible elastic gores, it features an OrthoLite footbed that cushions each step. Classic with a twist, the Dune Stanford Leather Lace Up Brogues stands out with a stacked heel, exposed stitching, and the brand’s signature blue sole, made of smooth leather with timeless brogue detailing.

As for grooming, the BaByliss Performance Endurance Power Clipper delivers pro-level results with ease. Its 45mm stainless steel blades cut through all hair types — including thick textures — while 26 adjustable lengths and eight guide combs offer total control. Corded for consistent power and ergonomically designed, it’s built with washable, self-lubricating blades and a sleek storage pouch to keep things tidy. Shaving becomes effortless with the VS Sassoon Fresh Clean Shaver, a cordless, water-resistant grooming tool featuring 3D smart-touch floating heads, a dual-ring cutter, and a pop-up trimmer, it tackles both beards and sideburns without hassle. Fully washable and USB-rechargeable, it offers up to 30 minutes of use on a single charge — plus a low-battery LED indicator.

Give Dad some skincare with the Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Neroli, a multi-purpose dry oil for the face, body, and hair. Crafted from organic plum and sesame oils, it nourishes while leaving behind a subtle glow and a calming scent of neroli. Certified organic and antioxidant-rich, it helps protect against pollution, reduces the appearance of stretch marks, and leaves skin and hair soft, radiant, and revitalized.

For more information, visit https://rustanmarketingcorp.com.ph.