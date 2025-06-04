Arts & Culture (06/04/25)

1 of 6

C CP presents crime fiction workshop

THE Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), in collaboration with Penguin Random House US, is hosting an author event with Filipino writer F.H. Batacan on June 24. With the goal of inspiring aspiring writers to explore the potential of crime fiction as a genre, the seminar-workshop is free to everyone who will submit their crime story pitch until June 10. Submissions can be sent via this link: https://forms.gle/BmgcezLS14Fh6bt29. Ms. Batacan, known for her crime novel Smaller and Smaller Circles, will discuss her techniques and strategies in creating suspenseful stories that resonate with diverse readers. She will also provide feedback on the submitted crime story pitches from the participants.

Benilde holds Philippine art history evidence lecture

THE free public lecture “Echoes and Impressions” will study how different sources of information and evidence provide diverse interpretations on the history of Philippine art. Facilitated by visual artist, writer, and cultural heritage worker Carla Gamalinda, with presentations by Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Center Director Mayumi Hirano, the lecture will look into how news clippings and various ephemera on arts and culture can reveal varied approaches to uncovering stories within the history of Philippine art. It is free and open to the public on June 11, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the 8th Floor Learning Commons of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus in Malate, Manila. Those interested may register through bit.ly/CCA_EchoesandImpressions.

BP performs at the Philippine Pavilion

FROM now until June 15, visitors to the Philippine Pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan can witness the rare performances of Ballet Philippines’ (BP) dancers on the pavilion’s exterior, transforming architecture into a living stage. Nestled behind the intricate woven panels of the pavilion façade, the dancers’ stage is part of the pavilion’s multisensory storytelling. There will be a limited number of surprise showings until mid-June.

Nilad Community, Met Theater hold Dia de Manila 2025

A SERIES of events under the banner of “Dia de Manila 2025” will be celebrating the history and heritage of Manila, in commemoration of Manila Day. It will include heritage talks, activities, Manila tours, and a special pop-up market, all taking place within the Metropolitan Theater in Ermita, Manila on June 22. Check the Nilad Community social media pages for more details and announcements about Dia de Manila 2025.

I/LAND by FotomotoPH goes to BenCab Museum

FROM June 7 to July 27, the I/LAND photography exhibit will be on view at the BenCab Museum in Baguio. The collection of photographs celebrates, mourns, connects, dismantles, aggregates, and disaggregates the contradictions that constitute archipelagic life, across land and water, flora and fauna. It previously ran at Makati’s Ayala Museum over the duration of the 2025 Art Fair Philippines. The BenCab Museum is located on Asin Road, Baguio City.

Mike Gonzales’ 1st solo show at Avellana Art Gallery

VISUAL artist Mike Gonzales, a 2004 Metrobank Art and Design Excellence (MADE) awardee for the Water Media Category, will hold a solo exhibition at Avellana Art Gallery. The show will affirm his belief in nature as a well-spring of life’s deepest truths, through paintings that utilize acrylics, textured canvases, and glazing techniques. Titled Garden Variety, the exhibit opens on June 12 at Avellana Art Gallery, F.B. Harrison St., Pasay City.

GMG Productions announces cast of Burn the Floor

THE full cast of Burn the Floor: Ballroom Reinvented, a global dance phenomenon, has been revealed. The show will be staged at The Theatre at Solaire from July 10 to 15. It stars Filipino singer Dion Holganza from Cebu City. Also in the cast are Erika Attisano, Tyler Azzopardi, Ellie Beacock, Lily Cornish, Dylon Daniels, Marcella Daniels, Andrea De Angelis, Marco De Angelis, Alberto Faccio, Jorja Freeman, Igor Gutan, Sophie Holloway, Flaminia Iannone, Ivan Khlebutin, Leonardo Lini, Martin Ruvira, Mark Stefanoff, Jamie Valiente, Gustavo Viglio, and Nicole Wirt. Burn The Floor is presented in Manila by GMG Productions on behalf of Dance Partner Productions. Tickets are available via TicketWorld.

Benilde Open Design + Art 2025 calls for entries

THIS year, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde is inviting designers, artists, engineers, architects, technologists, storytellers, and radical dreamers from all over the country to join the second edition of the Benilde Open Design and Art. The theme for 2025 is “Extension of Nature,” and challenges creatives to imagine a world where art and technology work in harmony with the environment — not against it. Selected participants will each receive up to P300,000 in production grants to bring their concepts to life. Up to 10 projects will be awarded, with final proposals reviewed by a jury of creatives from both local and international communities. Submissions are open until July 30. Full guidelines, eligibility requirements, and proposal forms are available at https://benildeopen.com/.